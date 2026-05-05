Frankfurt School of Finance & Management cooperates with the Central Bank of Syria

Last week, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management welcomed His Excellency Dr Abdelkader Husrieh, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria since 2025, for a visit focused on strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing capacity development initiatives between the Central Bank of Syria and Frankfurt School, as well as across the broader Syrian financial sector.

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is a private business school accredited by AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. The university focuses on finance, economics and management, and offers Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA and doctoral programmes as well as executive education courses and seminars for professionals and trainees.

Discussions centred on several priority areas, including the establishment of a Central Bank Training Academy to enhance institutional capabilities; the development of sustainable housing finance systems; collaboration in training and education; and support for SME and private sector financing to foster economic growth.

The planned cooperation aims to support the modernisation of Syria’s financial system and to build local expertise in key areas of banking, regulation, and finance. Frankfurt School will contribute its expertise in executive education, advisory services, and development finance, working closely with the Central Bank of Syria.



Headquartered in Damascus, the Bank serves as the country’s primary monetary authority. Established in 1953, with operations starting in 1956, the institution plays a central role in shaping monetary policy, regulating commercial banks, and managing Syria’s foreign exchange reserves. The objective of the bank is “to foster the stability, integrity and efficiency of the nation’s financial and payment systems…to promote optimal macro-economic performance”.

During the visit, the Governor emphasised a transition from humanitarian support toward long-term, sustainable economic development, positioning Syria as a credible and forward-looking partner for international cooperation. The collaboration is intended to benefit public institutions, financial sector professionals, and the broader economy.

The visit marks an important step toward structured cooperation between Frankfurt School and the Central Bank of Syria, with both parties agreeing to further develop and formalise joint initiatives in the coming months.



A central ambition of Frankfurt School is to promote entrepreneurship and startups, in particular with its Entrepreneurship Centre and the subsidiary Futury as the startup factory for the Rhine-Main region. Advisory is another important pillar of Frankfurt School’s activities. It provides advice to businesses and organisations in emerging and developing countries, especially in the field of ESG.

The visit marks an important step toward structured cooperation between Frankfurt School and the Central Bank of Syria, with both parties agreeing to further develop and formalise joint initiatives in the coming months.



A central ambition of Frankfurt School is to promote entrepreneurship and startups, in particular with its Entrepreneurship Centre and the subsidiary Futury as the startup factory for the Rhine-Main region. Advisory is another important pillar of Frankfurt School’s activities. It provides advice to businesses and organisations in emerging and developing countries, especially in the field of ESG.