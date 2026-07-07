Learners create permanent steel artwork at entrance of men’s prison

Learners at a men’s prison near Liverpool have worked with a socially engaged artist and education provider Novus to design, weld and install a permanent artwork at the prison entrance, based on their daily lives while serving time.

Novus commissioned the learning project with award-winning artist Faye Claridge at HMP Altcourse, which actively engaged participants in the creative and design process as well as helping learners to develop new skills in welding and fabrication. It follows a similar successful project at HMP Hewell, near Redditch.

The project is part of the Plants, Prison and Potential Programme run by Faye, which supports learners to get involved at all stages of project creative development, exploring themes of wellbeing and mental health.

At Altcourse, the prison environment was the central inspiration, helping learners to reflect on themselves and the setting they were living in. The installation features steel icons and birds of prey, spelling out a phrase learners chose Only Carry What Serves Your Future, which reflects what it means to carry both visible and invisible weight.

It has been installed as a full height six-metre wide fence screen facing the prison’s reception area.

Sarah Hartley, Creative Strategies Manager for Novus, said: “This was a truly unique project. It spanned a wide range of areas of learning as required to develop the artwork and demonstrates the power of creativity within education settings to support wellbeing and meaningful engagement.

“As well as providing a brilliant new addition to the prison entrance, it has had a significant impact on those involved. Learners have already reported increased optimism, improved self-expression and stronger teamwork, while gaining practical skills that can support reintegration when they leave prison.”

Learners quickly developed ideas around identity and connection, particularly those that participants associate with HMP Altcourse. They then created a vision of the installation themselves, which led to collaboration with learners in a welding class. Working with Faye, and specialists from Novus, learners used newly developed technical and creative skills to finalise and install the piece.

One of the participants in the project said: “This project has given us a sense of purpose. Others can see the artwork as they walk around, and hopefully it helps them as much as it’s helped us with their mental health. We’ve learned different skills, different jobs, and found out more about the welding and fabrication area. We have even worked and learned about birds of prey. It’s opened our eyes.”

Artist Faye Claridge, of the Community Interest Company Creeq, said: “The project invited learners to engage in learning in new ways and access opportunities which support their wider wellbeing and engagement in education. The process was responsive and learner-led, enabling learners to experience education in alternative ways and ultimately to be able to develop transferable skills.”

Faye is an artist, photographer and film-maker specialising in community engagement projects and social justice. She developed the Plants, Prison and Potential programme using RHS archives from the Ruhleben World War One internment camp to inspire people in prison to consider the impact of activities like gardening and art on wellbeing in incarceration.

HMP Altcourse is a Category B men’s private prison and Young Offender Institution in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool with a capacity of more than 1,000 offenders. Novus provides the prison with education and skills training, offering diverse vocational, academic and creative courses to aid rehabilitation.