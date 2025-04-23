Leeds College of Building Named National Quality Award Finalist

The Quality Team at Leeds College of Building has been selected as a finalist in The Quality Professionals Awards (QPA) for Further Education and Employability.



Whittled down from over 500 nominees, the elite finalists represent the best and most inspirational quality assurance and compliance professionals in the further education and employability sectors chosen from across the UK, Republic of Ireland, and beyond.

Leeds College of Building is shortlisted in the ‘Quality Improvement Team of the Year (FE Colleges)’ category against three other institutions. The category recognises teams that have delivered impactful and measurable improvements in quality and driven positive organisational change.



Sponsored by headline partner OAL, the FE Colleges award celebrates teamwork, creativity, and a commitment to enhancing outcomes for learners, job seekers, staff, or institutional performance. Last year, over 200 guests from across the Further Education and Employability sectors gathered for the first-ever QPA ceremony in Leeds.

Rob Holmes, Leeds College of Building Vice Principal Quality, Curriculum & Innovation, said:



“Leading Quality is one of the most rewarding parts of my role because it directly impacts the experience our students receive. Together with our tremendous teaching, assessment, pastoral, and professional support staff, the Quality Team helps bring a collective vision to life and supports our students to succeed, so it’s great to have that recognised.”

Daniel Grimes, Head of Quality at Leeds College of Building, added:



“We’re thrilled to be chosen as one of four finalists in such a competitive category. It’s incredible to be recognised alongside so many inspiring peers. Being selected is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our superb Quality Team. It is an honour and a privilege to lead such talented and committed quality professionals. This is richly deserved recognition for a hugely determined and gifted team who make quality improvement at Leeds College of Building a daily reality.”

The 2025 award winners will be announced at a special ceremony taking place at the Marriott Hotel Leeds on 6th June. Guests will receive a welcome drink before taking their seats for afternoon tea.

Lou Doyle, CEO of Mesma (QPA founder and host), said:



“The Quality Professionals Awards honour the outstanding contributions made by quality improvement practitioners and leaders in further education and employability. These are the people who play a critical role working alongside delivery teams to pave the way for a bright future for learners and job seekers.

“These awards celebrate the individuals and teams whose unwavering commitment to quality and compliance has made a significant impact towards achieving their organisation’s ambitions […] and demonstrate the professionalism of the many people in these roles who make a difference to our sectors.”