Leeds Rhinos Foundation and SCL Education Group announce partnership to support young people in Leeds

Leeds Rhinos Foundation and SCL Education Group are proud to announce an exciting new partnership, aimed at providing high-quality education opportunities to young people in Leeds who are not currently engaged in education, employment or training.

Through this collaboration, Leeds Rhinos Foundation will work alongside SCL Education Group to deliver tailored courses, designed to inspire and equip young people with the skills and experience they need to secure employment.

The 13-week programme will take place in a professional sporting environment at AMT Headingley Stadium, offering students a unique and engaging setting to develop their potential.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Community and Engagement at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Gareth Cook, said:

“The mission of the Foundation is ‘Changing Lives Through the Power of Sport’, and through our partnership with SCL, delivering high-quality education courses to young people, we are aiming to help provide a route into employment.

“The Foundation will offer bespoke work placement opportunities during the duration of the course, through our wide range of programmes and offerings.

“We look forward to a long, successful and impactful partnership inspiring young people of Leeds and I would like to thank SCL for their professionalism throughout the launch of this programme.”

Stuart Allen, Chief Education Officer for SCL Group, also commented on the initiative:

“I am proud that at SCL we have been able to develop a ‘pop up’ approach to establishing and delivering a high-quality, tailored curriculum that can inspire the futures and shape the lives of so many young people from the city of Leeds, specifically those who are currently not engaged in any form of education, employment or training.

“What makes this even better is when we can deliver these education programmes in partnership with such high-quality, caring organisations like Leeds Rhinos Foundation, who have a real passion and commitment to improving the lives and experiences of their surrounding communities.”

A total of 47 young people have enrolled in the 13-week ‘Destination Focused’ education programme so far, which is already off to a strong start with attendance exceeding 90% in the first two weeks. Learners are actively engaging, selecting work experience and enrichment opportunities, while employers are set to join from week six to provide further career insights. Meanwhile, recruitment for the second cohort is already underway, with the next programme set to begin on Tuesday, March 4th 2025, at the John Charles Centre.

This partnership reinforces the commitment of both organisations to empowering young people and creating meaningful opportunities for them to build brighter futures. With a focus on education, work placements and professional development, this initiative will have a lasting impact on the community.