Leeds Trinity University and UK Coaching launch new film for UK Coaching Week (5-11 June)

Leeds Trinity University has teamed up with UK Coaching – a leading provider of learning and development to coaches in the UK – to produce a short film highlighting issues related to safeguarding, equality, diversity and inclusion, and professional practice within the sports coaching and physical activity sector.

Where Is the Line? is a short film that follows Sabrina, a talented athlete of colour, as she champions fairness and social justice in sports coaching. Sabrina helps to raise thought-provoking questions about the role of coaches and the line between firm coaching and bullying. The film focuses on the six pillars regarding duty to care – Diversity, Inclusion, Mental Health and Well-being, Physical Well-being, Safeguarding and Safe to Practice – in a compelling and educational way.

The film was commissioned to help highlight responsibilities around duty of care in sports coaching and to bring organisations together to collaborate, pool resources, and provide opportunities for Leeds Trinity sports, film and media students to gain some real hands-on experience with leading sector organisations including UK Coaching, Sport England, National Governing Bodies, and Child Protection in Sport Unit.

Where is the Line? was written and directed by Ricardo Barker, Associate Professor (Professional Practice) at Leeds Trinity University. Ricardo, who is passionate about equality, diversity, social justice and increasing awareness and empowering others through film, also led on the overall creative process including the music score and supported the students during filming.

Level 5 and 6 Physical Education, PE and School Sport and Sports Coaching students from the School of Sport and Wellbeing at Leeds Trinity were heavily involved in the project, particularly in the early stages of the research by sharing their own experiences as participants and coaches. Sports students Clisford Yaw and Olivia Taylor completed a placement with UK Coaching as part of the partnership.

Level 5 Film and Media students from the School of Digital Screen and Media at the University were also integral to the success of this project. They supported the research of the emerging themes and worked on set to ensure that all scenes were captured.

Ricardo Barker said:

“Where Is the Line? explores themes of bullying and social injustices in youth sports and is also a testament to the power of collaborative learning. Our committed team of undergraduate students contributed on every step, blending research and education with professional narrative filmmaking. The production served as a living classroom, merging education with the power of storytelling, to give voice to those often silenced in sports and society. The drive to tackle difficult themes has not only resulted in a meaningful film, but also fostered invaluable growth and learning. I’m immensely proud of the team’s achievements and confident in the bright futures that lie ahead of them.”

Lisa Gannon, Associate Professor (Professional Practice) at Leeds Trinity University, initially brought the partnership together and has worked as an executive producer to manage relationships during this project and throughout the partnership. Lisa worked to find filming locations and liaise with actors, external sporting coaches and organisations, whilst ensuring sporting contexts were appropriate and safe for the production. Her extensive experience and sporting knowledge also fed into the creative process.

Lisa Gannon said:

“This partnership work between UK Coaching and two faculties within Leeds Trinity University provided an outstanding, creative and collaborative learning opportunity for both staff and students. It has culminated in a thought-provoking product which will have real impact on the whole sport and physical activity coaching sector. It is wonderful that we can celebrate its launch during UK Coaching Week.

“I’d also like to say we cannot compliment the students enough. They worked tirelessly and over long days and were always professional, polite and willing to help in any way. They were outstanding and a real credit to Leeds Trinity University.”

Kelly Rodrigues, Learning and Assessment Product Team Manager at UK Coaching, was heavily involved in this partnership and project with Leeds Trinity. Kelly provided personal expertise along with support from her colleagues at UK Coaching. During the process they also gained insight from coaches and National Governing Bodies in the sector to provide feedback.

Kelly Rodrigues said:

“It has been a pleasure working with staff and students from Leeds Trinity to design and produce such a thought-provoking film that shines a spotlight on key challenges related to Duty to Care in coaching. We have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating and are thrilled with the final film. We urge all coaches, whether paid or unpaid, in sports or leisure, at every level, to watch and share it. By raising awareness, discussing the challenges, and taking practical steps, we can continue to create safe and enjoyable coaching experiences that transform the lives of those we coach.”

UK Coaching have developed a comprehensive Duty to Care Hub consisting of new learning resources, including this film. In addition, it has introduced a nationally recognised Digital Badge funded by Sport England. These initiatives are designed to equip coaches with the necessary knowledge, behaviours, and skills to deliver the highest level of care to their participants. For more information about the hub and the guided reflection experience, visit the UK Coaching website. Full video

Published in