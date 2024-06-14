Chester law firm awards prize to outstanding student 

An outstanding Law student from the University of Chester has received a prize from a leading Chester law firm for her achievements.

Carla Ellis, 22, from Poulton-le-Fylde, who has recently completed her LLB (Hons) Law at the University has been awarded the Stowe Family Law Prize for achieving the highest mark in Family Law , an outstanding 85/100. Impressively, Carla has also achieved the highest overall degree result in her year group.

She will take part in two days of work experience at Stowe Family Law in Chester, who specialise in divorce, dissolution of civil partnerships and associated matters including financial settlements and arrangements for children.

Helen Miller, Managing Partner at Stowe Family Law said:

“It’s a pleasure to offer this award to a University of Chester student. As a firm, we are keen to give something back to future generations of lawyers and it’s great to be doing that with this highly regarded institution, where many leading lawyers have studied. The award recognises outstanding achievement in the Family Law module, and we hope that work experience at the firm provides a wonderful insight into family law for the winning student.”

Carla said:

“I am thrilled to be in receipt of the Stowe Family Law Prize 2024, following a year of in-depth study of Family Law and its fascinating intricacies. A combination of hard work and brilliant teaching throughout my course has developed my passion towards understanding the workings of our current Family Law. For instance, the area of domestic abuse, which I had a focus on this year, houses several inadequacies that provoke a necessity for continuing reform. I am eager to carry forward everything I have gained from my university experience into a fulfilling career, commencing with the exciting opportunity to undertake two days of work experience at Stowe Family Law.”

Dr Erin O’Leary, Head of the Chester Law School, said:

“We’re really pleased to be continuing our collaboration with Stowe Family Law. The work experience offers a great opportunity to learn more about the field of Family Law and we’re so proud of Carla’s success.”