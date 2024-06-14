FE and Skills staff recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list 2024

Leaders and teachers in colleges, charities, providers and employers across the country have been named in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list.

Congrats to everyone who is honoured. Within Further Education, Skills and Apprenticeships there were five people awarded CBE’s including Jo Saxton and Peter Mucklow. Eight people across the sector were awarded an OBE and 14 people awarded an MBE. Professor Alison Wolf is now a Dame.

The list highlights the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK, with those working in colleges being recognised for their contributions to Further Education.

The list includes:

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Alison Margaret BARONESS WOLF OF DULWICH CBE (Professor Alison Wolf)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Jo Saxton – Chief Executive of UCAS and former Ofqual Chief Executive.

Arinola Edeh, Principal and Head of Service, Westminster Adult Education Service. For services to Adult Education

Peter Carl Mucklow, Director for Apprenticeships, Department for Education. For services to Education.

Andy Berry, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Bridgwater and Taunton College. CBE for services to Further Education. There are eight people awarded an OBE and

Martin Sim, Deputy Further Education, Commissioner. For services to Further Education. Martin joined the FE Commissioner team as a Deputy FE Commissioner in 2019 serving to December 2023, and became a senior FE Adviser in January 2024. He has spent almost 40 years working in the FE sector, including as principal of Salford City College, and has had several interim principal roles. He specialises in quality

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Tabassum Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, EmployAbility. For services to Inclusive Access to Employment for Neurodivergent and Disabled Young People

James Handscombe, Founding Principal, Harris Westminster Sixth Form, London. For services to Education

Simon David Lewis, Senior Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Capability and Learning

Ruth Barbara Louise Marvel, Chief Executive Officer, Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. For services to Young People.

Leigh John Middleton, Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Agency. For services to Young People

David Parks, Founder and Managing Director, The Skill Mill. For services to Young People. The Skill Mill providing employment for young ex-offenders in the field of environmental construction. The activities are centred around flood risk management and environmental maintenance services.

Shireen Razey, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Principal, Christ The King Sixth Form College, Kent. For services to Further Education

Julie Richards, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Chesterfield College. OBE for services to Further Education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Genevieve Angela Bent, Assistant Principal, Harris Invictus Academy’s Sixth Form, London Borough of Croydon. For services to Education. Genevieve is also the Founder of Young Gifted and STEM, an initiative designed to to encourage black and ethnic minority students, into further study and careers within STEM.

Beverly Carolyn Clarke, Community Manager, BCS The Chartered Institute for IT. For services to Education

Barbara Hamilton, Head of Service, City of London Corporation Adult Skills, Education and Apprenticeship Service. For services to Adult Education.

Mark Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Gower College Swansea. For services to Education.

Sarah Le-Good, Head, Foundation Studies and Learner Support, Riverside College, Widnes. For services to Further Education and SEND

Amy Marren, Solicitor Apprentice, BPP Holdings Ltd, Essex. For services to Further Education and Apprenticeships

Sarah Van Der Merwe, Head, Apprenticeships, The Learning Enterprise, HCRG Care Group, Greater Manchester. For services to Further Education and Skills.

Robert Wilson, Regional Officer for Northern Ireland, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education

Andrea Wood, Principal, New Directions College, Berkshire. For services to Further Education

William Young, Project Manager, South West College. For services to Civil Engineering Education

Dr Mary Bradshaw, Careers Adviser, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, Staffordshire. For services to Further Education

Thomas Culley, Co-Vice Chair, Apprenticeship Ambassador Network. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills

Carole Thorogood, Chair of Governors, Nottingham College. For services to Further Education

Alan Charles William Twiddy, Technician Team Leader, City College Norwich. MBE for services to further education.

Sector Reaction to the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“It’s a joy to see lots of college leaders and teachers recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list. All are richly deserved, but I am personally particularly delighted to see AoC board member Andy Berry recognised for his contribution to further education.

“The FE sector is full of skilled professionals who have an unwavering commitment to their students, employers and communities, and these awards are a clear recognition of the exceptional work happening daily in colleges nationwide.

“I’d like to give my warmest congratulations to everyone in colleges, and beyond in the wider FE sector, who has been recognised for their achievements.”