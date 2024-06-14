Middlesbrough College Unveils State-of-the-art Healthcare Suite to Train Future Workforce

One of the largest colleges in the North East of England, Middlesbrough College, has officially opened its new Immersive Health and Social Care Education Suite.

This significant investment, funded by nearly £7 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and the Local Skills Improvement Plan, addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the region’s health and social care sector.

Renowned doctor and award-winning TV presenter, Dr Ranj, led the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. His involvement underscores Middlesbrough College’s dedication to connecting students with industry leaders and fostering a culture of excellence in healthcare education.

“I’m incredibly impressed by the capabilities of this new facility at Middlesbrough College,” said Dr Ranj. “It’s truly state-of-the-art and puts the College at the forefront of healthcare education.

“The ability to practice in simulated environments like this is invaluable. It allows students to gain hands-on experience, develop teamwork skills and refine their practical abilities in a safe setting. This type of immersive learning translates to better outcomes for patients, with fewer errors and improved communication.

“Facilities like this bridge the gap between theory and practice in a powerful way, and I have no doubt it will significantly contribute to future healthcare professionals.”

The state-of-the-art Immersive Suite features a variety of contemporary care settings that replicate real-world clinical and community environments. This allows students enrolled in T Level qualifications and vocational programmes in Health and Care, Mental Health, Adult Nursing and Maternity to gain practical experience in a safe and controlled setting. The Health and Social Care department provides training from Level 1 right the way through to Degree level qualifications.

Equipped with the latest educational and healthcare equipment, the suite fosters an interactive, immersive and unique learning experience.

Zoe Lewis CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Middlesbrough College, said: “The Immersive Health and Social Care Education Suite is a transformative investment in the future of healthcare education in our region.

“This state-of-the-art facility provides our students with the exceptional learning environment they deserve and prepares them to make a significant contribution to the healthcare workforce.”

This commitment to providing students with the best possible education is further evidenced by the College’s long-standing reputation for excellence in health and social care education.

The new Immersive Suite strengthens this position and places Middlesbrough College at the forefront of preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The College’s strong partnerships with leading healthcare providers in the region, including James Cook Hospital, North Tees Hospital, Thirteen Group, Teesside Hospice and Priory Woods, ensure that graduates possess the skills and experience employers seek.

Recently awarding the College six Outstanding grades, Strong for Skills and an overall rating of Good, Ofsted said: “Learners and apprentices benefit from highly welcoming, inclusive and supportive learning and training environments.”

Praising Middlesbrough College’s “vibrant learning environments that are very well resourced,” Ofsted said that such provision made a big difference to student outcomes: “Learners and apprentices are exposed to the world of work and are well prepared to progress into employment.”