Leeds Trinity University Business School joins the Chartered Association of Business Schools

The association supports its members to maintain world-class standards of teaching and research, and helps to shape policy and create opportunities through dialogue with business and government.

Leeds Trinity University Business School was established in 2022 and has been endorsed by two external business schools Deans to be approved by the association’s governance council.

It is one of the fastest growing business schools in the UK, with a strong focus on developing highly employable, ethically responsible and digitally capable graduates. Research-active academics have extensive industry experience and professional work placements are built into all undergraduate degrees. In the National Student Survey 2022, Business courses at Leeds Trinity University came top in the UK for student satisfaction.

Leeds Trinity University Business School academics are already actively involved in developing the interest areas of the Chartered ABS. Professor Yanguo Jing, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries, is a member of its Executive Education Committee, while Senior Lecturer Dr Claire Hookham is a member of its Learning, Teaching & Student Experience Committee.

Professor Yanguo Jing said:

“This is a significant milestone for Leeds Trinity University Business School. We are thrilled to gain this endorsement from the Chartered ABS, which recognises the progress we have made in the school since its establishment in early 2022. The school has a clear vision to develop highly employable, socially and ethically responsible, and digitally capable graduates. Our collaborative research inspires our students, informs our teaching, and supports business and community to grow and develop.”

Professor Hesham Al-Sabbahy, Head of School of Business at Leeds Trinity University, added:

“Through our membership, we will benefit from access to business intelligence and knowledge exchange within the Chartered ABS network, in addition to enhanced dialogue with the business community, from start-ups to large corporations. I am also looking forward to exploring the various benefits of the highly regarded network, including the professional development programmes and events that will provide fresh strategic thinking for the business school and our students.”

Barney Roe, Interim Chief Executive of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Leeds Trinity University Business School into the membership of the Chartered ABS. We exist to represent and celebrate the high-quality business and management education and research delivered by the UK’s business schools, so we are very pleased that Leeds Trinity has become a part of our community. Our network enjoys a rich arena for knowledge exchange and development between institutions and their faculty members; we look forward to working with Leeds Trinity to both contribute to, and benefit from, being a part of our association.”

The Leeds Trinity University Strategic Plan is built around the four Strategic Pillars of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’. In 2022, the University was named top in Yorkshire for employability, and 15th in the UK, with 97% of its graduates in employment or further study 15 months after graduating (Graduate Outcomes, Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) 2022).

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“Participation in networks like the Chartered ABS plays an important role in helping us to deliver on the University’s strategic ambitions, particularly around research, impact and enterprise. This association provides excellent opportunities for colleagues to engage and collaborate, and it will support our work to provide students with the best education to take them through their business careers and contribute to society and the economy.”

