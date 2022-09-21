Leeds Trinity University offers top student experience in Yorkshire and the Humber

Leeds Trinity University has the best student experience in Yorkshire and the Humber and is second for teaching quality in the region, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

Nationally, the institution is ranked 18th in the UK for student experience and joint 24th for teaching quality, which represents a significant increase on last year.

Subject-specific ratings are also positive, with Business, Management and Marketing ranking 8th for teaching quality nationally and in the top 2 for student experience.

The University was recognised in the Guide for its “stellar rates” of student satisfaction in the latest National Student Survey (NSS), alongside its approach to widening participation, personalised learning and employability.

Professional work placements are included with all undergraduate degrees at Leeds Trinity and the institution’s network of industry partnerships means students are placed at local, national and global organisations.

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We are extremely proud to provide a distinctively career-led University community at Leeds Trinity, where our students are supported to develop academically, professionally, and personally.

“Our personal, inclusive and ‘name, not a number’ approach means that we create an environment to support student success and wrap key services around our academic programmes to help all our learners reach their potential.

“Our blend of professional work placements, extra-curricular activities and support through personal tutors equips our students with the knowledge, practical experience and confidence to thrive as graduates. This combination is really special and our teams work hard to ensure that it makes a real difference for our students.”

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, commented:

“We are delighted to be recognised in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 as the University with the best student experience in Yorkshire and the Humber, and to have scored highly for teaching quality at both a regional and national level. This is testament to the outstanding support provided by my colleagues at Leeds Trinity and I would like to thank them for their exceptional efforts.

“Education and Experience is one of the four Strategic Pillars of Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-26 and we are committed to enhancing and improving all aspects of this. We have invested in our academic structures to support this work and will continue to listen to feedback from our students. I look forward to seeing the progress we will make in the coming year.”

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide provides definitive rankings for UK universities and a comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 135 universities.

In the NSS 2022, Leeds Trinity was joint first in Yorkshire and the Humber and joint 25th in the UK for overall student satisfaction*. Leeds Trinity is also the top University in Yorkshire and 15th in the UK for employability in the latest Higher Education Statistics Agency’s Graduate Outcomes survey, with 97% of its graduates in employment or further study within 15 months of finishing their studies**.

Leeds Trinity University has a number of Clearing places still available and upcoming Open Days on 1 and 22 October and 19 November. For more information visit the Leeds Trinity University website.

