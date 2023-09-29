Leeds Trinity University rated Silver overall in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023

In the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023 outcomes, announced on Thursday 28 September, Leeds Trinity University has been rated Silver overall based on Silver ratings for both student experience and outcomes.

TEF defines the overall Silver rating as ’The student experience and student outcomes are typically very high quality’. These ratings were awarded in 2023, for four years.

The TEF is a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS) that aims to encourage higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in the areas that students care about the most such as teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies. The TEF does this by assessing and rating universities and colleges for excellence above a set of minimum requirements for quality and standards. Providers that take part in the TEF receive an overall rating as well as two underpinning ratings – one for the student experience and one for student outcomes. The ratings reflect the extent to which a provider delivers an excellent experience and outcomes for its mix of undergraduate students and across the range of its undergraduate courses and subjects.

In the accompanying summary panel statement to the overall Silver rating the TEF panel identified very high quality and outstanding features in relation to the University’s overall student experience and student outcomes, and ‘features of excellence’ were highlighted. There was compelling evidence that the very high quality features apply to most of the University’s students, including students from underrepresented groups across a challenging economic region.

Notable student experience and outcomes features included the effectiveness and tailoring of both teaching and assessment practices, which apply to the mix of students and courses. The panel concluded that the submission evidenced very high quality teaching, assessment, and feedback practices that support students’ learning, progression, and attainment and these are embedded across the University.

Leeds Trinity’s approach to developing course content and delivery was deemed to encourage students to access international experiences. The panel also noted the cross-cultural engagement in virtual classrooms creating learning opportunities and stretching students to develop their knowledge and skills.

Leeds Trinity’s career-led focus was also highlighted as a strength. This includes the embedding of employer content and development of a Career Passport which gives students a connected career focus, and the inclusion of compulsory work placements in all courses. In addition, the embedding of social justice within the curriculum, the use of research activities to inform curriculum design, staff professional development and student co-creation were also highlighted as features of excellence.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor, Leeds Trinity University, said:

“I am delighted that the University has been rated as Silver overall in the TEF 2023. This reflects the hard work, commitment and innovation demonstrated by colleagues, and the contribution made by our students to co-create their learning experience. We will continue to build on this in the coming years to ensure our students benefit from an excellent learning and teaching experience and achieve the outcomes they deserve.”

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Leeds Trinity University, commented:

“As highlighted in the TEF panel statement, three transformative themes sit within our strategy as golden threads: co-creative practice, connected career focus, and values-based approaches. Leeds Trinity utilises innovative practice, scholarship, and employer engagement activities to support the learning and teaching experience and outcomes, and the impact of this approach has contributed to this TEF rating. It’s an exciting time for the University and our students, colleagues and stakeholders.”

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Education and Experience, Leeds Trinity University, said:

“Working with colleagues in our Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching and our Graduate Outcomes directorate, we have put a huge emphasis on connecting students with the world of work, ensuring their learning is applied and working with them as partners to develop our approaches to courses and broader University support. Our staff and students should feel proud of the work highlighted by the TEF exercise and we are committed to working closely with them to support student success and excellence in all that we do.”

In line with its Strategic Plan 2021-2026, Leeds Trinity is building a positive culture that champions a collaborative approach, grounded in its values of dignity and care, respect and inclusivity, and solidarity and service.

