Leep powers up with acquisition of ‘NEET’ specialist E.Quality Training

Leep Group, the training and skills development company backed by Palatine’s Impact Fund, has acquired E.Quality Training Limited, a vocational training specialist that helps 16 to 19-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) get into work.

Midlands-based E.Quality Training runs Department for Education (DfE) funded courses in childcare, health and social care, and beauty, delivered from three training centres in Hanley, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stafford.

Founded in 1999 by Robert and Majella Cocks, the business employs around 30 people, including 18 experienced tutors. Following a period of handover, E.Quality Training will be integrated into Leep’s Back to Work division, which delivers adult employability and training services.

The acquisition gives Manchester-based Leep Group access to the 16-19 demographic for the first time. Addressing the growing number of young people not in formal education or training is a key government priority, after data from the Office for National Statistics revealed there are now over one million NEETs aged 16-24 across the UK.

The deal is the fourth acquisition since Palatine’s Impact Fund invested in Leep Group in 2020, and will take the group’s annual revenues to around £33 million and employee numbers to 470.

Luke Muscat, Co-founder and CEO of Leep Group, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome E.Quality Training into Leep Group. The team has built an outstanding reputation over more than 25 years for supporting young people to achieve recognised qualifications and progress into meaningful careers, and their values and commitment to learner success closely align with our own.

“The team are doing critically important work helping young people who have disengaged from education and have yet to enter employment build their skills and confidence. Often these young people are hard to help and hard to reach.

“We look forward to bringing our expertise in delivering training in other disciplines, such as digital, tech, AI and green skills, so that E.Quality can expand its reach and do more to help these young people find their way into work, while also supporting sectors of the economy facing major skills shortages.”

James Gregson, Impact Fund Partner at Palatine added:

“This is another attractive and complementary strategic bolt-on for Leep, which not only increases its regional presence in the Midlands but also brings expertise and understanding of the age 16-19 training market, where we see significant growth potential.

“Most importantly, this latest acquisition will help Leep Group continue to deliver on its mission of powering up potential by transforming lives through skills development and training and making a positive contribution to society.”

The vendors were advised by Lewis Pearson at accountancy firm, DJH.