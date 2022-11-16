Leicester College celebrates National Careers Service Sub Contracts delivery

Leicester College partner, The Futures Group, a not-for-profit business, has once again secured the National Careers Service delivery contract for the East Midlands.

The two companies will work together to provide free and impartial careers information, advice and guidance, on behalf of the National Careers Service, to 19+ adults in the community.

The Leicester College Careers Team has worked in partnership delivering the National Careers Service for 12 years now, offering a Matrix Accredited service that is fully accessible to all students and the wider community. Matrix is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG).

Speaking about the win, Zoé Butler, Director of Student Services and Marketing said:

“We’d like to congratulate The Futures Group on securing the contract with the National Careers Service. This will ensure that Leicester College can continue to provide a seamless service that is dedicated to helping our students and adults in the community to progress successfully.

“Whether you’re certain about the career you want to pursue or if you are looking to explore your options, we will help you to prepare for your future. We look forward to working with The Futures Group to ensure that our students and adults can maximise the range of opportunities that are available in education, employment or training by providing impartial information, advice and guidance that is fully integrated, accessible and highly regarded.”

Further information on Leicester College’s Careers Service can be found here.

Amanda Payne, Director of Operations who leads the National Careers Service at Futures added:

“The work that we are doing with Leicester College is so important to the students and adults who access the service. With the cost of living on the increase, we can truly make a difference to the lives of those we support and their families by guiding them into work or training.

“I’m personally excited about the changes we’re making to our customer journey to standardise our service delivery. This will ensure that our careers advisers can perform to the best of their abilities, whilst they can also personalise what’s needed for the communities they serve. We value working with Leicester College and I want to express my thanks to them.”

The National Careers Service team provides a drop-in service, face to face one to one appointments, and telephone and remote consultations via Microsoft Teams to adults aged 19 and above (subject to availability). This service is available at the Leicester College Abbey Park Campus from Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm in the Careers Hub near Student Services. The National Careers Service also provides IAG at the City Skills Centre and are available for community outreach and attendance at bespoke events.

