Gareth Parry awarded Outstanding Contribution Award for his services to the employability sector

Gareth Parry, Managing Director of Citizen Services at Maximus (@MaxUKnews), has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Contribution Award at this year’s ERSA (Employment Related Services Association) Awards.

The ERSA Awards celebrate best practice and innovation in the employability sector, with an award each year recognising exceptional leaders who have had an impact on the success of the sector throughout their career. The award honours Gareth’s career spanning more than 35 years, entirely dedicated to employment support, in particular for people with disabilities and health conditions.

Gareth began his career in the employability sector at Remploy in 1988 and has since overseen a number of employment programmes and initiatives supporting an estimated 400,000 people into work.

As Managing Director of Citizen Services, Gareth currently leads a team of more than 1,000 professionals across the UK, delivering services for both national and devolved commissioners.

Under his leadership, Maximus now delivers more than 20 employability contracts, which have helped hundreds of thousands to overcome barriers to employment and secure sustainable jobs.

Beyond his professional achievements, Gareth has also openly shared his personal experience with mental health in the media, challenging stigma and offering inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

His willingness to speak out on these important issues has resonated with many, making him a role model for both colleagues and those he serves.

Elizabeth Taylor, Chief Executive of ERSA, who presented the award, said:

“I was delighted to present this year’s Outstanding Contribution Award to Gareth, who has been an inspiring leader in the employability sector for many years. In addition to his decades of work at Remploy and Maximus, Gareth also continues to be a vocal advocate and champion for the work we do as a sector and our impact in communities around the country, as shown by his engagement with politicians, officials and other stakeholders.”

Dr. Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK, commented:

“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient for this award. Gareth’s passion and leadership, particularly in the delivery of support for disabled people, is unrivalled. I’m proud to call him a colleague and a valued leader in our business.”