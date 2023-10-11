Leicester College honours Remembrance Day on 10 November

Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

The College’s Principal, a representative from the Students’ Union, members of the College chaplaincy and also children from the college nursery, will be joined by the Deputy Lieutenant of the county, David Lindley Esq QPM DL; Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West and also The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Leicester and Councillor Dr Susan Barton.

These guests will be laying a wreath at a drum head. Given the multi-cultural nature of the College, religions are recognised by use of the Army tradition of a drum head, rather than a cross. The children of the College nursery will also be laying a wreath that they have made.

Students from the performing arts department will be forming a choir style set. At 11am, a whistle will signal the start of the two-minutes silence, reflecting the whistles that sounded for troops to leave the trenches in WWI. During the two minutes silence, students from Early Years will drop poppy petals from the top floor into the atrium. The Last Post will then sound, followed by The Rouse.

Ian Everitt, Programme Area Manager, Education and Early Years at Leicester College said:

“Coming from a Forces family, it is important to me that this date is kept in young people’s memory. Starting on this scale in 2015, the event has built over time and was not even interrupted by Covid. It is now a staple of the College calendar and very well attended by all the College community.”

