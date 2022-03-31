Leicester College to host series of end of year shows to showcase creative and performance arts work

Leicester College will host a series of end of year shows between 31 March and 23 June to showcase the work of creative and performing arts students at all levels.

Shows include photography and special effects exhibitions, acting performances, and musical theatre and dance shows.

The shows will take place at various locations and dates.

HNC Photography ‘Long Story Short’ exhibition

31 March-8 April, St. Margaret’s Campus, Leicester College, St John’s Street LE1 3WL

4-11 April, The Old Library, 5054 Belvoir St., Leicester LE1 6QL

18 May, 7pm, Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown St., Leicester LE1 5TE

24 May, 7pm, Leicester College Abbey Park Theatre, Painter St., Leicester LE1 3WA

26 May, 7pm and 27 May, 1pm (schools’ showing) and 7pm, Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown St., Leicester LE1 5TE

17 May, 40pm, Guildhall Lane, Leicester LE1 5FQ

1 June, 2pm (schools’ showing) an 7pm, Abbey Park Campus, Painter St., Leicester LE1 3WA

8 June, 7pm, The Shed, Yeoman Street, Leicester LE1 1UT

8 June, 7pm, Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown St., Leicester LE1 5TE

8-16 June, from 5.30pm, The Old Library, 50-54 Belvoir St., Leicester LE1 6QL

14 June, 7pm, Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown St., Leicester LE1 5TE

16 June, 7-9pm, Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown St, Leicester LE1 5TE

Further details and information about booking can be found here.

A Leicester College spokesperson said:

“The College is incredibly proud of the work that the creative and performing arts students produce. These shows represent a real showcase for their outstanding work and we look forward to sharing it with the public.”

