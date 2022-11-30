LEO Academy Trust digital director, awarded the silver ‘Digital Innovator of the Year’ award in the national Pearson Teaching Awards.

Cheryl Shirley, director of computing and digital skills at LEO Academy Trust, is celebrating after being recognised with this year’s silver ‘Digital Innovator of the Year’ award from Pearson’s National Teaching Awards.

The Pearson Teaching Awards recognises and celebrates excellence from across the education sector, and is this year honouring Cheryl for her passion and confidence in the power of technology to accelerate pupil outcomes, raise aspirations and foster a genuine love of learning. Cheryl has also been praised for kickstarting an impactful digital transformation across the Trust.

Throughout her time at the Trust, Cheryl has implemented many forward-thinking digital strategies. In each of these, she has ensured that accessibility is at the heart, so she can help remove barriers for some of the most vulnerable students and create a truly inclusive learning environment for the young people the Trust serves. As part of this work, Cheryl has also engaged closely with parents, staff and pupils alike to inspire a passion for technology that caters to pupils from all religions, cultures and social backgrounds.

Thanks to Cheryl’s ongoing work around digital innovation, LEO Academy Trust is also recognised for its pedagogy-backed digital strategy which has led to the Trust’s involvement in the Department for Education’s EdTech Demonstrator Programme, which helps schools across the country improve their use of technology.

Cheryl Shirley, director of computing and digital skills at LEO Academy Trust, said:

“I am so happy to have been awarded the Silver Award for Digital Innovator, which would have not been possible without the support of my amazing colleagues at LEO Academy Trust who work tirelessly daily to provide the best education for our young people. It was a pleasure to meet so many inspirational people at the awards ceremony who are really making a difference in education.”

Graham Macaulay, director of innovation and growth at LEO Academy Trust, said:

“I would like to say a massive congratulations to Cheryl and to everyone at LEO Academy Trust on this fantastic achievement; the award is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

“LEO Academy Trust exemplifies the gold standard in innovative learning environments where every child is equipped to realise their full potential and Cheryl’s work to strengthen our digital strategy has been critical to this success.”

