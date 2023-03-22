Local employers give US students an insight into international business

Business students from America recently spent a week at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) to find out more about international business relations and how local companies responded during the pandemic.

A group of eight students from Hillsborough Community College (HCC) in Tampa Bay, Florida travelled to Burton as part of a visit to the UK to learn more about international business culture and practice.

The group joined BSDC’s Level 3 Business students in lessons throughout the week, and both home and visiting international students and tutors had the chance to share their experiences and knowledge with each other. Students worked together on a research project throughout the week, culminating in group presentations.

During the visit, the group had the opportunity to take part in sessions on a variety of topics delivered by the BSDC Business team. They also visited local employers such as St. George’s Park, Burton Albion Community Trust and Hardy Signs who provided an insight into the impact of Covid-19 on local and global businesses.

Katen Amin DBA, Business Professor at Hillsborough Community College said:

“I am extremely impressed with the hospitality and preparation by all associated with Burton and South Derbyshire College. The engagement between the BSDC and HCC institutions has been amazing. The businesses the HCC students visited, the lectures they have partaken in, the enjoyable excursion to the Burton Albion football match and so much more have been incredible. It has truly allowed the American students to immerse themselves into English culture and understand a wonderful way of life. They have clearly learned the similarities and differences of two cultures, professionally and personally.”

Craig Goldsmith, Business Course Leader at BSDC commented:

“I have personally been impressed by the level of confidence shown by the HCC students to actively engage with a range of local Businesses to build an understanding of the local responses to Covid. I am looking forward to hopefully visiting HCC in the near future for our students to engage in American culture and the education system.”

Ann Walton, International Operations Manager at BSDC added:

“It was great to once again welcome students and staff from Hillsborough Community College. The visit provided students with a platform to exchange ideas and have informative discussions. Opportunities such as this widen our students’ cultural horizons and help them to develop vital employability skills for success in the global workplace.”

