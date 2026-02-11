Local MP Visits Buckinghamshire College Group to Celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2026

Buckinghamshire College Group was delighted to welcome local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith to its Aylesbury Campus today as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2026, recognising the vital role apprenticeships play in developing skills for the local economy.

During her visit, Laura toured several of the College’s specialist apprenticeship training areas, including Construction, Motor Vehicle, and Hairdressing. She met with apprentices, staff, and employer partners, gaining first-hand insight into the high-quality training, industry-standard facilities, and career pathways available to learners across Buckinghamshire.

Across the tour, Laura spoke with apprentices about their personal experiences, career aspirations, and the hands-on learning opportunities that have helped them build confidence and professional skills. She also engaged in detailed discussions with employers about the future of local workforce development, current recruitment needs, and the importance of practical learning in addressing skills shortages in key sectors.

Conversations centred on the value of strong employer partnerships, the impact of emerging technologies on the skills landscape, and ways to ensure apprenticeship routes remain accessible, flexible, and responsive to industry demand. Both apprentices and employers highlighted the College’s supportive environment and its commitment to offering real-world training that prepares learners for long-term careers.

Laura’s time on campus further emphasised the importance of collaborative work between education providers, employers and policymakers in shaping a strong and sustainable skills pipeline.

Tracey Matthews, Vice Principal (Commercial & Partnerships) at Buckinghamshire College Group, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Laura Kyrke-Smith to the College during National Apprenticeship Week. We are grateful for the time she spent meeting our apprentices, employers and staff, and for her genuine interest in hearing about their experiences. Her visit provided a valuable opportunity not only for our learners and partners to showcase the impact of apprenticeships, but also for us to share key messages about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. We appreciate Laura taking these insights back to Parliament to help inform future discussions on skills and workforce development.”

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to champion apprenticeships and continues to work closely with employers to expand opportunities across a wide range of sectors. Whether supporting young people beginning their careers or adults looking to retrain and upskill, the College remains committed to providing high-quality technical and professional education that meets the evolving needs of the region. This ongoing work plays a key role in supporting local economic growth, strengthening industry links, and developing home-grown talent for the future.