LSEC opens new SEND provision in Lambeth

London South East Colleges has celebrated the official opening of its new Nido Volans centre in Lambeth. The centre offers specialist provision to 40 19-25-year-olds with a range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The event was attended by local MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee, Helen Hayes, together with representatives from the Department for Education, the London Borough of Lambeth, College governors, charities and employers.

The new Nido Volans Lambeth building is located in West Norwood and offers a fantastic learning environment for learners and staff. The provision focuses on ensuring that young adults with a range of special educational needs and disabilities from the local area can develop the skills they need to achieve independence and progress into employment.



London South East Colleges took on the provision in February 2023, at the request of the DfE, after being rated inadequate by Ofsted. It was renamed Nido Volans Lambeth (previously Michael Tippett College) and in partnership with Lambeth Local Authority, the provision has been completely transformed. Just one year later, Ofsted visited and stated that significant progress had been made in all areas, from leadership to the implementation of an ambitious curriculum for all learners.

At the same time, London South East Academies Trust (part of the same Education Group as the College) took on the failing Michael Tippett School and renamed it Heron Academy. This too has undergone rapid improvement, ensuring the 11–19-year-old SEND pupils living locally can access high quality education and care – and then progress into a high quality Further Education provision, offered by Nido Volans Lambeth.

London South East Colleges’ Group CEO, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, spoke about this remarkable journey as she welcomed guests to the event. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Helen Hayes MP took place and a plaque unveiled. Attendees then toured the new building, getting the opportunity to speak to staff and students.

Prior to the main event, a roundtable discussion was held with Helen Hayes, Abrilli Phillip (Director of Education at Lambeth LA), Claire Burton (DfE Regional Director), Alison Ismail (DfE Director of SEND and AP), LSEC and LSEAT senior leaders, and college governors. Insight was shared around the challenges and opportunities within the current SEND system, with suggested reforms.

Five key areas were explored in the meeting including a greater focus on local, place-based provision; parental choice, inclusion, collaboration and destinations/employment outcomes.

Attendees contributed thoughts around the need for more equitable SEND funding; the importance of earlier intervention and making EYFS a priority; and the current accountability and assessment measures for schools/colleges that negatively impact on inclusion. The successful progression pathway between Heron Academy and Nido Volans was highlighted as a model of best practice, offering a high quality local solution.

Summing up the event, Helen Hayes MP said: “I am so pleased to be here today to celebrate such successful collaboration in my constituency, between the Local Authority and London & South East Education Group.



“It is inspirational to see what can be done, in the heart of a community, to deliver a system that enables every SEND learner to thrive and benefit from opportunities.



“As Chair of the Education Select Committee, as well as being the local MP, the insight that has been shared today by so many experts is very helpful in the context of the Committee’s work on both SEND and Further Education.



“SEND is the single biggest challenge within the education system and our cross-party group of MPs are focused on not only articulating the scope of this challenge to government, but to also come up with solutions.



“FE is a crucial part of the system and must be made a priority. We need to break down the barriers for SEND learners, not only in education, but in employment too – and it is great to hear about the success of Nido Volans Lambeth in this regard. Many congratulations to everyone involved, it has been a pleasure to meet wonderful staff and learners today.”

Group CEO of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, said: “As an Education Group, we are incredibly proud of Nido Volans Lambeth and the transformation that has taken place here. With exceptional support from Lambeth Local Authority, together we have created much needed, high-quality provision for young people in the Borough with SEND.



“Not only that, but with the work we are undertaking at Heron Academy – we have developed a pathway which enables young people with SEND to be educated in their own community, giving parents and families peace of mind that their needs can be met locally. With a focus on independent living and employability skills, learners are progressing successfully into adulthood and achieving their full potential.



“This place-based model is both innovative and an important solution in helping to solve the many challenges within the current SEND system. We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase this to our guests today, including the policymakers and stakeholders who we are working so closely with.



“Our aim is to transform lives through the power of learning and to do this, collaboration with partners is essential. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey here in Lambeth over the past two years – including our outstanding staff teams and our students.”

