Luminate Education Group colleges awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Colleges within Luminate Education Group are celebrating after achieving a grade ‘Good’ with ‘Outstanding’ features by Ofsted, following an inspection last month.

Harrogate, Keighley, Leeds Sixth Form and Leeds City colleges were recognised for their passionate and expert staff, and their work with regional stakeholders to implement education programmes that best fit local employment opportunities.

The group was also praised for successfully providing education and training that meets the aspirations of learners and apprentices and widens participation in education and training.

The colleges’ provision for both adults and student personal development were awarded ‘Outstanding’.

The group is among the first large educational establishments to have been inspected under Ofsted’s new framework, which puts a greater focus on work with stakeholders, student and apprentices’ safety and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Bill Jones, Deputy CEO at Luminate Education Group, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the FE colleges that make up our *group, which has grown exponentially since our last inspection in 2018. Our campus portfolio has grown by 35%, with the additions of Harrogate College and Leeds City College’s Mabgate campus. This increase reflects the number of our students, which has doubled in some areas in the last four years.

“Our skillful and influential leaders are committed to collaborating and working with key stakeholders and partners to not only provide invaluable opportunities for our students, but also meet the economic needs of the region.

“Our governors also play a key role in the quality of education provided to our students across the FE colleges. They are actively involved in determining the group’s strategic direction, making many of the key decisions in relation to each college and ensuring continuous and sustainable improvement.”

Andrea Cowans, Director of Student Life at Luminate, added: “This grade is testament to the hard work of our staff who make our college environments welcoming and safe places for our students every single day.

“Our learners’ wellbeing, personal development and safety are our top priorities which are embedded in our cultures, cementing our Outstanding grade in this area. This is pertinent as we recover from the impact of Covid-19, and its effects on our adult learners in particular, so it’s an incredible feat to be strongly recognised in this area too.”

