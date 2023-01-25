Magnificent Seven University of London members awarded World Leading Specialist Provider status

Seven federation member institutions of the University of London have been awarded the funding status of World Leading Specialist Provider by the Office for Students following the recommendations of an independent panel. In total only 21 English higher education providers were awarded this highly prestigious status.

The seven Member Institutions are Courtauld Institute of Art, the Institute of Cancer Research, London Business School, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Royal Academy of Music, the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and the Royal Veterinary College.

World Leading Specialist Provider status recognises the achievements, impact, social and economic value that the institutions deliver and the cost of delivering such excellence in smaller institutions. An additional £4M per annum (from £13.5M in 21/22 to £17.5M in 22/23) has been awarded to support the seven institutions and their students.

To achieve World Leading Specialist Provider status each Member Institutions was judged to have demonstrated:

A genuine and ongoing reputation, nationally and internationally, for teaching in their specialism that is world-leading and supported by evidence;

The reputation of their teaching programmes;

The environment that underpins their teaching outcomes and experience for students;

That the knowledge and skills of their graduates, and the ongoing impact they have on the professions and industries for which they have been prepared, are recognised by other world-leading providers;

The economic, societal and cultural benefits that they bring in particular through the activities of their students and graduates;

The demand from (and dependency of) employers or employment sectors on graduates from certain of their courses.

Alistair Jarvis CBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor Partnerships and Governance at the University of London, said:

“This fantastic achievement by our federation member institutions demonstrates the impressive talent and dedication of staff and students at these world-leading specialist institutions. The award of this prestigious status proves that London is one of the world’s great centres for Higher Education. Congratulations to all seven of these fine institutions. , This additional financial support will support them to provide an excellent educational experience for students.”

