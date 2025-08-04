Major boost for Staffordshire Moorlands education as Leek College joins NSCG

Newcastle & Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) is delighted to announce that the ownership of the Leek campus of Buxton and Leek College has transferred from the University of Derby to NSCG, effective 01 August 2025. This strategic move will see the Leek campus join the Ofsted Outstanding NSCG, and rebranding to become NSCG Leek College, expanding the Group’s geographical footprint and enhancing its educational provision for learners and employers across the Staffordshire Moorlands.

The integration of Leek College into NSCG presents a unique opportunity to build upon the strong foundations already in place at the Leek campus. As part of NSCG, Leek College will benefit from the extensive resources, expertise and sector-leading practices of a college renowned for its excellence. This transfer will provide financial stability and a steadfast commitment to further develop and enhance the further education offering in Leek, ensuring a vibrant future for local learners.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Leek College into the NSCG family,” said Craig Hodgson, Principal & Chief Executive. “It marks a significant milestone in our commitment to widening access to outstanding education across Staffordshire. Leek College has a rich history and plays a vital role within its community, and we are dedicated to investing in its future, bringing our proven track record of success and high-quality provision to the Staffordshire Moorlands.”

NSCG is pleased to announce the appointment of Becky Sargeant as Campus Director of Leek College. Becky has assumed her new post and will be playing a pivotal role in leading the College’s integration and development. Prior to this appointment, Becky served as Curriculum Manager for Accounting, Business, Digital, Esports and Travel at NSCG’s Newcastle College campus.

Leek College’s history is deeply rooted in the local community, dating back to 1863 with the founding of the Leek School of Art. It later evolved into Leek College of Further Education in 1981, before merging with the University of Derby in 2012 to become part of Buxton & Leek College. The transfer of ownership to NSCG marks a new chapter, promising renewed focus and investment in further education provision for the Leek area.

NSCG and the University of Derby and have worked collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition, and NSCG looks forward to working closely with the staff, students, and local community of Leek to shape the future of education in the Staffordshire Moorlands.