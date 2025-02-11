Makeover for College Revamped Hair and Beauty Studios

Hair and beauty studios at Stoke on Trent College have undergone a makeover, providing students with an authentic work environment and the tools to become the next generation of barbers and hair and beauty therapists.

Continuing the college’s investment into both campuses, the studios have been transformed with the following investments:

Creation of an industry standard barbering studio

A state of the art nail and beauty studio

Dedicated learning spaces for hairdressing apprentices

The college has also developed key relationships with renowned industry partners HABIA, Dermalogica, Sculp Pro Aesthetics and L’Oreal.

Joan Scott, CEO and Chair at Habia added,

“HABIA are delighted to work closely with Stoke on Trent College, on their recently refurbished hair and beauty facilities, working with high-quality brands to provide a state-of-the-art education for their learners. We’re proud that the college is also presenting the HABIA Future Star Awards this year with two exceptional learners who have so much to offer the sector.”

With the newly refurbished facilities and high demand for barbering and hair and beauty courses, the college is keen to increase the number of partners, who can help to shape the curriculum offer to help meet the skills needs of the industry via regular employer panels.

The launch comes during National Apprenticeship Week, where the College is championing current apprentices as well as speaking to apprentices of tomorrow and companies who are keen to work together to help deliver them.

The facilities are already yielding results. Former Level 3 Barbering student Joel Grant, enrolled on the course after retiring from professional football.

Joel Grant commented,

“Coming to Stoke on Trent College gave me an exit route from football that I didn’t have before. This has given me a new career path, a new lease of life. It is daunting leaving the world of football, as you are so dedicated and you don’t think about anything else.”

Joel is now working at Twocees Cuts barbers, based on Bucknall New Road in Hanley, having previously completing an apprenticeship during his studies.

First Year Level 2 Beauty Therapy student Emilou Squire is also reaping the benefits of the new facilities, while fulfilling her dream to become a beauty therapist.

Emilou Squire commented,

“My dream is to have my own business and have a chain of salons spread across the area.

“It’s a really interesting course and you learn so much in a short space of time. There is a split of 60/40 between practical and theory, but you learn something new every day in the theory side.

“Our tutor is always telling us about the business side of beauty; and this is something which will definitely benefit my career.”

Hassan Rizvi, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Our learners deserve the very best facilities, as this will help them to achieve their career goals in the industry.

“These are really competitive careers so offering the best learning space with dedicated, experienced teachers will show them all the possibilities available. Members of the general public can also benefit from the facilities by booking a haircut, style or an array of beauty treatments at very affordable prices.”