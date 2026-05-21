Martin Lewis to host first ever National Money Assembly as 70% of UK teens worry about money

Schools across the UK encouraged to sign up for first-ever live-streamed National Money Assembly hosted by Young Enterprise and Martin Lewis CBE.

Young Enterprise has announced its first-ever National Money Assembly with Martin Lewis, a live-streamed event for secondary schools across the UK on Monday 15 June to launch My Money Week 2026, as new research reveals growing levels of financial anxiety among young people.

The National Money Assembly will be hosted by Martin Lewis, who is volunteering his time to give students the opportunity to ask questions directly about practical financial issues including budgeting, saving, scams, debt and financial independence.

The announcement comes as new findings from Young Enterprise and HSBC UK reveal the scale of financial concern among teenagers. Seven in ten (70%) 16–19-year-olds say they worry about spending money, while 61% say they feel guilty when they do spend. More than half (55%) say they prefer saving over spending, significantly higher than the 39% of adults aged 24–34 who say the same.

Separately, Martin Lewis and Young Enterprise are calling for urgent national education reform to ensure every school appoints a dedicated financial education champion and that all young people leave education equipped with practical money management skills.

Martin Lewis, Founder of Money Saving Expert said:

“Companies spend billions each year on advertising, marketing and teaching staff to sell. Yet many of our children are sent out into the world without buyers training, unprepared and ill-equipped to handle making financial decisions for themselves. And that’s without even taking into account the ever growing threat of scammers.

“Every child in every school needs a proper financial education – not as a tick-box exercise, but taught in a way that is practical, relevant and engaging, and that can tool them up with what they need to know when they first become independent adults. This isn’t just about listening to what children want to know, there is also much they need to know that they will not yet be aware of. We have to help them through both. That is why I am delighted to deliver the first-ever National Money Assembly.”

Sarah Porretta, CEO of Young Enterprise, said:

“Financial education is no longer a ‘nice to have’ – it is essential for young people navigating an increasingly complex financial world. These findings show that many teenagers are already carrying significant anxiety about money before they even enter adulthood.

“We want every young person to feel confident making financial decisions, understanding risk, and knowing where to turn for trustworthy guidance. The National Money Assembly is about opening up those conversations and giving schools engaging, practical tools to support students.”

The assembly is designed primarily for students in Year 10 and above, though all secondary schools are encouraged to participate. Schools, colleges and youth organisations can register for My Money Week and sign up for the National Money Assembly here.