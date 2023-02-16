MBA at Durham University Business School Ranked 1st in UK For Value For Money

The full-time MBA programme at Durham University Business School has been placed 1st in the UK, 5th in Europe and 12th globally for value for money, in the Financial Times’ Global MBA Ranking 2023.

The ranking reveals the exceptional return on investment the School’s full-time MBA graduates have realised. On average, Durham’s MBA graduates see an increase of 92% on their salaries three years after completing their studies.

Professor Cathy Cassell, Executive Dean at Durham University Business School says;

“This excellent result demonstrates the School’s dedication and commitment to providing an outstanding, inclusive business education for all. The ranking displays how our Full-time MBA graduates have on average, effectively increased their salary from before the programme to three years after graduating.

We are conscious of the investment made by students who decide to embark on an MBA and we seek to add value with differentiating activities, so that our graduates stand out in their job markets and impress prospective employers.”

The Business School also made significant gains in the overall MBA ranking table, climbing 17 places to rank 78th in the world, with the programme positioned 8th in the UK and 23rd in Europe.

Professor Jorge Lengler, Associate Dean for MBA Programmes says;

“The School works hard with current students, alumni and industry connections, including our advisory boards, to ensure our programme delivers what future business leaders need in terms of knowledge and skills. The ranking demonstrates how the Durham MBA enables our students to enhance their capabilities and expertise required in a continuously changing world.

The significant increase in the School’s position in the rankings this year demonstrates not only the ‘value for money’ of studying for an MBA at Durham, but also the School’s strong focus on the key themes of internationalisation and social responsibility and ethics, which run throughout the programme.”

The Durham MBA transforms careers, enhancing key business and leadership capabilities. The programme offers students three pathways of Entrepreneurship, Consultancy and Technology, providing an opportunity to tailor their studies to be specific to their career ambitions.

Durham is one of the UK’s longest-established business schools and carries the internationally recognised triple-accreditation of AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, placing it in the top 1% of business schools across the globe.

Those interested in finding out more about Durham University Business School and the full time MBA programme can do so by attending the Durham MBA Open Event, on campus, on March 4th 2023. To register, please visit the website.

About Durham University Business School

Durham University Business School is part of Durham University, one of the oldest established universities in the UK and is one of an elite group of business schools in the UK to hold triple accreditation. Triple accreditation, or the “Triple Crown”, is only achieved by a select few of the best business schools in Europe. Durham University Business School has the privilege of being accredited by the three most important accreditation organisations AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EFMD/EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System).

The School offers a range of acclaimed programmes and attracts considerable levels of external research funding, enjoying extensive links within both the business and academic worlds. The School is also an internationally renowned research-led institution with a network of over 36,000 alumni from more than 140 countries.

Its programmes consistently appear in top independent rankings for both quality and reputation. Taught by a world-class faculty and supported by international-quality research, these intensive one-year, full-time programmes help students to develop the analytical and practical skills employers value.

For more information on Durham University Business School visit: www.dur.ac.uk/business

Published in