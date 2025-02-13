McPhillips wins Contract for Town Centre Education Transformation

A new dedicated sixth form centre is to be created in the heart of Telford as part of an £80million regeneration scheme.

Award-winning constructor McPhillips has been appointed by Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver the project for Telford College which will see Addenbrooke House transformed to create new opportunities for hundreds of young people studying A-levels.

The prominent Telford building, formerly used as offices by the council, will be transformed so that the college can relocate all its A-level provision to one central site improving accessibility and encouraging more young people to stay studying in the borough.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips, said: “With more than 80 per cent of our team living within 20 miles of our Telford base, this project truly represents local people building for local people.

“Many of our team members have benefited from Telford College’s excellent facilities in the form of apprenticeships and construction skills training and I know they will be proud to give something back.

“This project, coinciding with our recent 60th anniversary, represents exactly what we stand for – creating opportunities that build bright futures in our community.”

The sixth form centre development is a crucial element of the wider Station Quarter project, which is bringing education and training facilities, housing and public realm improvements to Telford’s centre.

The building will complement The Quad – a recently opened facility housing Harper Adams University, a digital skills hub and business start-up centre.

The new facility will feature:

• State-of-the-art science laboratories for physics, biology and chemistry

• A dedicated drama studio

• An arts studio

• A specialist library

• Modern study spaces

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive officer of Telford College, said: “The sixth form centre will form another key part of our growing academic presence in the town centre.

“Sitting alongside the recently opened digital and maths skills hub at The Quad, this latest development strengthens the offer from Telford and Wrekin’s further education college.”

The central location aims to attract some of the 500-plus young people currently leaving Telford & Wrekin for A-level studies elsewhere.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said:

“Telford College’s new sixth form centre will be a huge boost to the college’s existing training and skills offering and is excellent news for the borough.

“We are committed to providing the best education, training and skills opportunities for local people and to attracting the best quality job opportunities to the Borough.

“It’s fantastic that a local company has been awarded the contract for delivering the project – a further demonstration of our desire to support local businesses.”

The sixth form centre is scheduled to open in September 2026, alongside a £1.8 million-plus investment in Telford College’s Wellington campus, which will become a technical and vocational centre of excellence.