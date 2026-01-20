Men’s health day held at college

Barking & Dagenham College’s Protective Services department recently hosted a special Men’s Day celebration, with significant support from the College’s ‘Minds Matter’ team. The event was part of the college’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of all students, with a particular focus on male learners.

Held in the college sports hall, the event was carefully designed to provide male students with an opportunity to recharge, reflect, and connect. It was a dedicated time for students to focus on both their physical and mental health, creating an inclusive environment that encouraged participation, self-care, and honest conversation. The event offered a blend of activities that combined physical exercise with wellbeing support, ensuring there was something for everyone.

More than 45 students took part in a varied programme of activities, which included table tennis, shooting hoops, team sports challenges, and other fitness-based exercises. In addition to the more active sessions, there were dedicated quiet spaces where students could practise mindfulness and take time for reflection. These quiet spaces were intentionally created to allow students a moment to pause, process their thoughts, and focus on their emotional wellbeing. By balancing physical activity with calm reflection, the event promoted resilience, wellbeing, and a sense of community among participants.

A key feature of Men’s Day was the introduction of the Worry Box, an initiative that allowed students to anonymously share their concerns, worries, or personal thoughts. The Worry Box is part of the college’s wider approach to understanding and supporting students’ mental health. It provides an avenue for students who may feel reluctant to speak out directly, offering them a safe and private way to express themselves.

Throughout the day, BDC counsellor Matthew Waller was available to offer specialist guidance and support. His presence helped create a safe and approachable environment for students seeking advice or someone to talk to. The event also received a special visit from Principal Natalie Davison, who took the time to engage with both students and staff, showing strong support for the collaborative efforts that made Men’s Day possible.

Matthew explains: “Men’s Day created a space where our male students could step back from the pressure they’re under and connect in a way that feels honest and supportive. It was powerful to see them engaging not just in the physical activities, but in conversations about how they’re really doing. Events like this remind us that mental health needs to be normalised, and that small moments of openness can make a very big difference.”

The smooth running of the event was made possible by the collective efforts of the college community. Creative contributions from the Carpentry Department, energising sports setups from the Sports Team, and a welcoming environment prepared by the Estates Team all helped make the day successful. Meanwhile, the Refectory ensured participants were well-fuelled throughout the event, and the Engagement Team played a key role in encouraging student involvement.

Matthew adds: “The college is immensely proud of all the students who took part, whose enthusiasm and openness helped make Men’s Day a truly positive and memorable experience.” The event left a lasting impression, demonstrating the importance of taking time for mental and physical wellbeing and reinforcing the message that support and connection are always available for students who need it.