Michael claims Runner-Up in Credit Union Art Competition

South West College Omagh Campus is proud to announce that one of its students, Michael Treacy, has achieved outstanding success in the National Final Credit Union Art Competition.

Michael, a student in the STEP / Life and Living programme, secured the title of Runner-Up in the competition, which was open to participants in the 18 years and above category.

The journey to this remarkable achievement began when Michael triumphed in the local credit union competition, showcasing his exceptional artistic skills and creativity. Following this remarkable win, he advanced to the Chapter level, where he competed against participants from 23 different regional finals across the country. Michael continued his winning streak, securing the first position in this competitive stage.

As a result of his extraordinary talent and artistic prowess, Michael was selected to compete in the National Final. The final stage of the competition was judged by independent artists on behalf of the Irish League of Credit Unions, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation process. Despite the fierce competition, Michael’s incredible artwork impressed the judges, propelling him to the position of Runner-Up in the National Final.

In recognition of this remarkable achievement, Michael has been specially invited to attend an award ceremony at the prestigious Croke Park on February 11th. Surrounded by fellow artists, credit union representatives, and industry professionals, Michael will be honoured for his outstanding talent and contribution to the arts.

