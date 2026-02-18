Middlesbrough College Strikes First Team Partnership with Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough College is creating the perfect pass from education to elite football through its new Academy partnership with Middlesbrough FC to launch the Middlesbrough FC/Middlesbrough College U19s for the 2026/27 season.

The Academy centres around the College’s Men’s U19 team, which currently competes in the U19 National Youth Football League Northern Division and is on track for promotion.

The partnership links the Tees Valley’s largest General Further Education College with Middlesbrough’s high-flying Championship club, enabling the College to feature the Middlesbrough FC badge on its First Team match kit and giving players access to the state-of-the-art training facilities at Rockliffe Park, elite coaching and insight into the professional game.

The Academy experience is enhanced by a highly experienced coaching team with strong Middlesbrough FC heritage. Craig Hignett, former Premier League player and Boro legend, who scored the first goal at the Riverside Stadium, leads the team. He is joined by Sammie Leigh, Boro’s Academy coach and Middlesbrough College’s director of sport. In addition, Jack Leicos, pre-Academy coach at Middlesbrough FC, bolsters the team alongside former Boro first team player Andy Collett.

Craig said:

“This partnership brings professional standards into the college environment, giving young players the chance to develop their football skills alongside their education.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for local talent to experience elite coaching, high-quality facilities and the support they need to grow both on the pitch and academically.”

The Men’s U19 team will begin their pre-season programme in July and August, ahead of the league commencing in early September. Recruitment is already underway, with coaching staff scouting talent from local feeder schools.

Craig Liddle, academy manager at Middlesbrough FC, said:

“Working with Middlesbrough College allows us to strengthen the Club’s connections with local further education institutions and provide strong exit strategies to our Academy players who are moving on from Middlesbrough FC.

“We are proud to see Middlesbrough College players wear our badge with pride, look forward to welcoming them to our facilities and wish them every luck in the upcoming season.”

The Academy is designed to build on the College’s record of developing sporting talent in Teesside and giving players access to high-level coaching while they continue their studies.

Middlesbrough College is TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme) Dual Career Accredited, a national recognition that highlights the College’s ability to support talented athletes in balancing high-level sport with their studies.