Morgan Sindall Construction completes work at Leeds Mathematics School

Morgan Sindall Construction has completed its conversion of the former Leeds Building Society Headquarters into a specialist Mathematics school on behalf of the Department for Education.

The new Leeds Mathematics School (LMaS) provides a specialist Post-16, A Level curriculum, with an emphasis on Mathematics and Mathematical Sciences. Within the school, Morgan Sindall have created facilities including: classrooms, laboratories, a double-height lecture theatre, dining and social facilities, fitness suite and offices.

LMaS is a partnership between The GORSE Academies Trust and the University of Leeds. The new home of LMaS is now officially open and has created an inspirational environment for up to 240 students. Central to the vision of LMaS is a desire to widen participation in A-Level and degree level Mathematics for students throughout the region.

During the build programme, Morgan Sindall worked with local education providers including local primary and secondary schools, Leeds College of Building and Leeds Beckett University by providing site visits.

Peter Roberts, Project Manager for the Department for Education, said:

“The completion concludes over three years of hard work in the planning and delivery of this project. It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with the GORSE Academies Trust and Morgan Sindall on the provision of such a high-quality teaching space in Leeds City Centre.”

Dan Marsh, Project Manager, Morgan Sindall Construction, said:

“It’s been a privilege for our team to transform this significant Leeds building into a state-of-the-art educational facility that will allow young people across Leeds to fulfil their potential. We hope that students and staff alike will take full advantage of these brilliant new facilities.”

David Holtham, Executive Principal at the GORSE Academies Trust said:

“The GORSE Academies Trust is incredibly thankful for the outstanding work of Morgan Sindall, and their partners, in delivering a fabulous environment for students and staff. We are sure that students will be inspired by the facilities in the building, which will support them in achieving their full potential. We would also like to recognise the significant financial contribution made by the Department for Education, in securing us this iconic building and refurbishing it to provide world class facilities.”

