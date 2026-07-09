Moulton College Launches new Agriculture Apprenticeship to Support UK Farming 

Northamptonshire-based Moulton College has announced the introduction of its new Level 4 Apprenticeship in Farm Management, designed to create progression opportunities, support rural employers and encourage new talent into the agricultural sector.

UK agriculture employs nearly 453,000 people and produces almost two-thirds of the UK’s food, making it a vital part of the nation’s infrastructure. The sector contributed around £15.9 billion to the economy in 2025, underlining its importance to both food security and the wider economy.

Launching at Moulton College in September 2026, the two-year apprenticeship is aimed at individuals looking to progress into farm management or supervisory roles, as well as rural employers seeking to upskill existing staff or recruit and develop new talent.

Megan Mould, Agricultural Lecturer and Course Manager at Moulton College, says:

“Our Level 4 Farm Management Apprenticeship offers a unique opportunity for individuals to combine paid employment with the development of advanced industry knowledge, practical experience and a nationally recognised qualification. Training will take place at Moulton College’s Rural Hub, giving apprentices access to high-quality facilities and hands-on learning at our specialist provision.”

By working closely with rural employers to upskill the next generation of farmers, Moulton College aims to support the long-term success and resilience of UK farming.

Megan explains:

“The apprenticeship has been shaped to support both existing employees and new entrants, giving them the skills and confidence to take on greater responsibilities, from improving communication and people management skills to working with emerging technologies and practising environmental stewardship.

“It also enables rural employers to succession plan. This is increasingly important given the industry’s ageing demographic, with more than one third of farm holders in England over the age of 65.”

Delivered on a block-release basis, the apprenticeship will cover the key skills required for modern farm management, including livestock and crop production, business and financial performance, technology and data, productivity, team leadership, regulatory compliance and environmental management. The programme is designed to give apprentices a rounded understanding of both the practical and commercial demands of running a successful agricultural business.

Megan adds:

“Apprenticeships offer people of all ages the chance to earn a wage as a paid employee while developing professional and practical skills and gaining a recognised qualification.

“Moulton College has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality land-based education, and the introduction of this apprenticeship further strengthens our commitment to supporting the agricultural sector. With industry engagement, guest speakers, farm visits and hands-on learning embedded throughout the programme, apprentices will benefit from real-world experience alongside expert tuition.”

She concludes:

“We are excited to welcome our first cohort in September 2026 and look forward to working with apprentices and employers to help shape the future of British agriculture.”