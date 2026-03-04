MSP visit celebrates apprenticeship success

Christine Grahame MSP recently visited @BordersCollege as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, meeting apprentices and staff to learn more about the vital role the College plays in developing skills for the region’s workforce.

During the visit to the Scottish Borders Campus, Ms Grahame toured key construction training facilities, including Joinery, Plumbing and Electrical. She spoke directly with apprentices about their experiences, career ambitions and the practical skills they are gaining through their programmes.

The visit showcased how modern apprenticeships combine classroom learning with hands-on industry training, enabling learners to earn while they learn and progress into skilled employment. Apprentices discussed real projects they have worked on, highlighting the strong partnerships between the College and local employers.

Ms Grahame commented on her visit, saying:

“It was an absolute delight to meet up with the apprentices in the joinery, electrical and plumbing sections. They had taken different routes to their apprenticeships, but all appreciated the value of the years they will spend honing their skills.

“Today, Scotland is in desperate need of skilled trades and there is plenty of work around, as part of a team or self-employed. It provides a career for life, with a huge range of opportunities and I thank the staff and the students for giving me their time and an insight into their training.”

Assistant Principal Davie Lowe said the visit was an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of apprentices and the impact of vocational education.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Christine Grahame MSP to Borders College during Scottish Apprenticeship Week. Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of our skills provision, giving people of all ages the opportunity to build rewarding careers while supporting local industry. Our construction and renewables programmes are particularly important as the region responds to housing demand, infrastructure needs and the transition to net zero.”

Ms Grahame praised the enthusiasm and professionalism of the learners she met and recognised the College’s contribution to equipping the Scottish Borders with a highly skilled workforce for the future.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week celebrates the value of apprenticeships in creating jobs, supporting businesses and strengthening Scotland’s economy, with Borders College playing a leading role in delivering these opportunities locally.