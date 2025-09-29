NASBTT Mentor Development Modules praised for “flexibility, quality and impact” in Annual Progress Report 2024-25

An external quality assurance review of NASBTT’s Mentor Development Modules (MDMs) designed to “collate, present and feedback collective facilitator and mentor experience” has reported a “strong year of MDM engagement and collaboration”.

The MDM Annual Progress Report 2024-25 was informed by 41 Quality Assurance Consultations (QACs) between September 2024 and June 2025, drawing on topic discussions with programme mentors, facilitators and providers across both SCITT and university users.

Recognised by the Chartered College of Teaching as meeting their high standards and aligning with the Chartered Status Professional Principles, the MDMs are available for mentors in Registered Organisations to complete asynchronously and independently via the NASBTT Learn Platform. MDM Licensed Organisations also have access to synchronous MDM facilitation, which may be delivered in-person or online, and now from 2025-26 eligible organisations will receive Quality Assurance Visits (QAVs).

In the report’s conclusion, a range of comments included:

High levels of mentor satisfaction and positive impact

Mentor feedback highlighted a resoundingly positive experience of the MDMs. Ratings for materials, facilitation and overall training were overwhelmingly graded as Excellent or Good. The scale of feedback submissions increased notably from previous years, reflecting growing visibility and confidence in the MDM programme. This upward trend confirms that the modules are not only well-received but also seen as a valuable part of professional development.

Recognised strengths of the MDM programme

Mentors and delegates consistently identified the strengths of the MDM suite, praising the high quality of resources, clarity of materials, and practical application to real mentoring contexts. Facilitation was frequently described as engaging, supportive and professionally enriching, with 79% rating it Excellent and a further 20% rating it Good. Popular modules such as Difficult Conversations, Observing Your Mentee, and How Trainees Learn were valued for their immediate relevance and impact on practice. The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirms that MDMs are both well-designed and highly effective in supporting mentor development.

Valued organisational and facilitator perspectives

Organisations and facilitators routinely praised the structured yet flexible nature of the MDM delivery model. Many highlighted the breadth of available modules, which allowed them to tailor provision to mentor needs while still aligning with the wider ethos of NASBTT. Facilitators reported that the comprehensive resource packs – including notes, slides and delegate materials – enhanced confidence and ensured high-quality, consistent delivery across settings. The supportive role of QACs was also valued, with organisations noting the constructive and collaborative tone of discussions. Together, these factors strengthened confidence in delivery and reinforced the MDMs reputation as a trusted professional development resource.

Flexibility and responsiveness to changing contexts

The balance between structure and adaptability of the MDM suite has been cited as a notable strength. With the removal of the statutory 20-hour mentor training requirement, most organisations feel guided rather than constrained, choosing to use MDMs to enhance already strong core mentor curriculum offerings. NASBTT’s QA processes have successfully adapted to changing contexts. The QA process has remained flexible, offering bespoke support to a variety of organisational approaches while continuing to uphold the ethos and standards of the MDMs.

Clear pathway for future development

Looking ahead, the introduction of compulsory onboarding QACs and the piloting of QAVs from September/October 2025 demonstrate proactive planning for continued improvement. The establishment of a clear four-year QA cycle provides a strong framework that will promote consistency and sustained quality across all MDM registered organisations. Early involvement of organisations in the QAV pilot reflects NASBTT’s collaborative approach, ensuring future developments are shaped by experience and feedback.

Sarah Axcell, who led the MDM Quality Assurance Project, said:

“The 2024-25 reporting year has been highly successful in delivering a robust, supportive and constructive QA process for MDMs. Strong communication between all parties, high mentor satisfaction, standardised QA structures, and a forward-looking NASBTT strategy have all contributed to increased MDM engagement and feedback. The positive outcomes reflect the commitment of NASBTT to supporting high-quality mentor development. With solid foundations in place after a thorough year of MDM feedback, review and updates, the suite is well positioned to continue driving effective mentoring support in the years ahead.”

Emma Hollis, CEO of NASBTT, added:

“It is wonderful to formally collate and report the impact of our MDMs on SCITT and university users. Our objectives are to provide an external Quality Assurance process bespoke to each organisation, assuring organisations are delivering NASBTT MDMs in line with MDM terms and conditions and the ethos around which they were generated. Also developing and upholding a standardised QA approach for consultants, providers and facilitators, conducting QAVs and QACs that are equally supportive and informative for organisations and NASBTT. The insights on organisational delivery and delegate experience trends, and development considerations emerging from recurring themes, are extremely important to us. Thank you to everyone who has inputted to this valuable process.”