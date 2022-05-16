National University Week 2022 – Demystifying everything about higher education for school leavers and their influencers

In March 2022, the Office for Students website stated ‘that future generations should have equal opportunities to access and succeed in higher education, and to achieve successful and rewarding careers.’ In a bid to support the government’s goals to increase university participation from underrepresented communities, Careermap is launching the first ever National University Week on the 23rd – 27th May 2022.

The free, online National University Week event aims to join over 30,000 students, parents, teachers and career advisors who will all be researching the option of university after school. Live Q&A sessions throughout the week will help students understand if University is the right path for them and demystify many of the questions that surround choosing where and what to study.

Headline statistics from the Government’s ‘Widening participation in higher education’ 2021 review showed that although HE progression rates of those claiming free school meals is at its highest recorded level, there are still areas for improvement within specific communities across the country; more focus in these communities is needed to ensure that university education is inclusive and accessible to students from all backgrounds.

With a 5% increase in applications to universities expected this year, Universities UK, The Student Room and Prospects – along with institutions from around the UK – will be guest speaking during Careermap’s National University Week. They will lead sessions designed to not only inform on the university path, but to generate enthusiasm, confidence and excitement around the student experience post-pandemic.

During the week, the live sessions will discuss the crucial topics that students need to know when making their choices, including:

Why / what / where to study

How to apply

Student finance

Student mental health and wellbeing

Student life

Graduate outcomes

Heather Reynolds, Head of National University Week, said: “Deciding to go to university is one of the biggest decisions a young person may make, yet many make this choice based on surprisingly little information. We feel that National University Week is a much needed opportunity for young people, parents, careers advisers and other influencers to find out more about what to expect.”

Participating institutions include: University of Dundee, University of Kent, University of Liverpool, University of Plymouth, UA92 and The Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design.

Visit the website for timetable announcements and to register for updates

https://nationaluniversityweek.co.uk/

