Neath College Student Jake Dorgan Appointed Neath Port Talbot Youth Mayor for 2025/26

Neath College is proud to announce that one of its own, Jake Dorgan, has been inaugurated as the Youth Mayor of Neath Port Talbot for the 2025/26 term. The inauguration ceremony, a moment of pride for the community, was conducted by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Chief Executive, Frances O’Brien, on March 12, 2025.

Jake’s journey in youth leadership began during his time at Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School, where he served as Deputy Youth Mayor in 2024. This role laid the foundation for his strong commitment to community service and civic engagement. Now, as a dedicated student at Neath College, Jake continues to exemplify the qualities of leadership, responsibility, and passion for making a positive difference.

The role of the Youth Mayor is pivotal in ensuring that the voices of young people are heard and valued in local governance. Elected annually by Neath Port Talbot’s Youth Council, the Youth Mayor serves as a representative for the concerns and aspirations of the youth. This vital role fosters a bridge between young citizens and the council, ensuring their perspectives are included in decision-making processes.

Jake’s appointment not only highlights his personal achievements but also underscores the College’s dedication to nurturing future leaders who are socially aware and proactive.

Karen Jones, Senior Lecturer: Skills & Progression, remarked,

“Jake is the perfect choice for Youth Mayor as he is dedicated, proactive, and good-natured. Jake currently studies History, Law, Sociology, and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales at A-Level with us at NPTC Group of Colleges. Jake is a model student who will excel in his representation of the youth throughout Neath Port Talbot, and we look forward to working closely with Jake and the local authority on some initiatives moving forward in relation to inclusion, diversity, the environment, and education.”

The college community congratulates Jake on this significant accomplishment and looks forward to supporting his initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of young people in Neath Port Talbot. Jake’s passion for youth engagement and commitment to bringing about positive change resonate strongly with the College’s ethos of empowering individuals to succeed.

As Jake embarks on his tenure as Youth Mayor, NPTC Group of Colleges stands ready to collaborate and assist in his endeavours. The partnership promises to drive initiatives that will benefit not only young people but also the broader community of Neath Port Talbot.