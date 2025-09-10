NEOMA Business School Strengthens Presence in Engage for the Future strategic plan

NEOMA Business School will open a new recruitment office in Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to build lasting ties with academic, business, and institutional stakeholders in West Africa.

The School, which also operates recruitment offices in India, Colombia, and China, also hopes to strengthen its connection to prospective international students in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Based in Abidjan, one of Africa’s key economic and educational hubs, the office aligns with NEOMA’s strategic plan, Engage for the Future, which sets the target of reaching 30% international students by 2027.

The Abidjan office is intended to become a hub for boosting the School’s visibility, supporting student recruitment, and maintaining close ties with alumni and current students in the region.

It will also enable NEOMA to gain an in-depth understanding of local dynamics and adapt its actions to the cultural and linguistic specificities of African countries.

“The choice of Côte d’Ivoire was a natural one, given the strong mobility of African students towards France, the quality of the candidate pool, and its central geographic location, which makes it an ideal base to reach across the region. Having a local office strengthens our credibility and our ability to respond to the specific expectations of African candidates. It is a key step in furthering our momentum towards greater diversity of profiles and talents at NEOMA,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA.

In addition to strengthening the School’s international network, NEOMA’s Engage for the Future strategic plan announces steps to deliver tangible responses to future challenges for students, professors, and the international business community.

Among these steps, the plan highlights:

A new “Lessons from Great Literary Texts: Management, Business, and Leadership” course that will explore key figures from literature to gain insights into leadership models and creativity.

“NEOMA Career Tips”: a new online career support platform, gathering sector insights, job postings, and alumni testimonials in one place.

New tracks in finance and geopolitics at the postgraduate level. “Asset Management & Investment Research” will equip MSc in Finance students with the analytical skills to pursue high-level careers in investing. “Food Security and Geopolitics” will offer Master’s in Management students insights into defence and security, humanitarian affairs, and development topics.

Training for faculty to catalyse positive GenAI adoption in business education. Nearly 350 teachers are enrolled in NEOMA’s online “GenAI for Business” course, which is offered to AACSB member institutions worldwide.

“In a complex world, we choose openness and innovation. Our programmes, partnerships, and initiatives are all aimed at preparing leaders who will drive the transformations of tomorrow,” says Manceau.

Image credit – Jean-Baptiste Delerue