From education to employment

New asset management Master’s course will prioritize applicants’ motivation over grades

Education Updates March 2, 2023
0 Comments
man looking at computer

NHH Norwegian School of Economics has launched a new “Internship in Asset Management” Master’s course in partnership with Finance Norway, the industry body for the Norwegian financial sector.

The course offers 20 students the opportunity to benefit from an integrated 5-week internship, as well as guest lectures delivered by experts from leading asset management firms and was developed with support from the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global.

Students will learn from the combination of regular lectures and exposure to industry best practise.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Pension Fund, is one of 15 asset management organisations that will offer internship positions to students enrolled on the course.

Places are open to all Master’s students at NHH, regardless of which specialisation they take. The interviewing process will emphasize applicants’ motivation rather than their grades.

“We already know that students have good grades, since they have entered the Master’s programme at NHH. It will be difficult to compare them based on grades, since they come from different specialisations and many from countries other than Norway,” says Course Responsible Darya Yuferova.

“We want to contribute to more NHH student gaining competence and practical experience within the Norwegian asset management environment, and more long-term, ensure that the financial industry can draw on a larger and more diverse competence base,” says Øystein Thøgersen, NHH’s Rector.

Education
