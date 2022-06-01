New Bath Spa University scholarship to help refugees and asylum seekers

Bath Spa University has announced that it will be awarding a new annual ‘Sanctuary Scholarship’ to students from refugee and asylum-seeking communities, starting this academic year.

Applications are welcomed from individuals seeking asylum in the UK, refugees, and those individuals in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and the Ukraine Family Scheme.

The new Scholarship will be offered to a student every year and will include a full tuition fee waiver for the duration of their undergraduate study. An annual bursary of £2000 will also be awarded as a contribution towards study costs.

Bath Spa University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Rigby said:

“We are committed to providing an environment which respects and celebrates all members of our community, and we are pleased to be able to offer the chance of a brighter future to those displaced from their home countries with this new scholarship.

“At Bath Spa we recognise that equality, diversity and inclusion are essential to building the creative, innovative and nurturing ethos that we pride ourselves on, and we will continue to do what we can to support others as the world around us evolves.”

All applicants for 2022-23 entry must be residing in the UK and have applied to study their first undergraduate degree at Bath Spa University. Both conditional and unconditional offer holders will be considered.

Terms and conditions can be found on the Bath Spa University website along with a link to the online application form.

The deadline for receipt of applications in respect of the entry in the 2022-23 academic year is 11:59pm (BST) on 29 June 2022.

