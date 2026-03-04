New City College announced as winner of the National Beacon Award for Sustainability

New City College is celebrating a landmark achievement after being named winner of the Education for Sustainable Development category at the prestigious Association of Colleges Beacon Awards, which recognise the very best of the further education sector.

The national accolade recognises NCC’s outstanding, whole-college strategic commitment to sustainability – embedding environmental responsibility into every aspect of college life, from curriculum innovation and campus development, to student engagement and community partnerships.

It is especially fitting that the announcement was made during Colleges Week, a national celebration of the vital role colleges play in transforming lives and driving local and national growth.

The 2025-26 award was announced at a special event, held on the Terrace at the House of Commons, hosted by Helen Hayes MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee.

Assessors had visited NCC and the other 2 category finalists (Nottingham College and South Eastern Regional College), in December to decide who would be crowned the overall winner.

In choosing NCC, the judges praised the College’s clear vision, strong leadership and measurable impact in equipping students with the knowledge, skills and mindset needed to thrive in a greener economy.

They found sustainability is woven through NCC’s curriculum across multiple subject areas, ensuring students develop industry-relevant green skills for the jobs of tomorrow. Alongside this, the College has invested in environmentally responsible campus improvements, reduced its carbon footprint and empowered students to become sustainability ambassadors within their communities.

This joined-up approach reflects NCC’s belief that education plays a vital role in tackling climate change and building a more sustainable society.

The Association of Colleges Beacon Awards are among the most respected awards in further education and the winners are shining examples of the incredible innovation and impact taking place in colleges nationwide.

New City College Group Principal and CEO Gerry McDonald CBE, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have won this award – and to have received national recognition during Colleges Week makes it even more special. The award is a milestone for NCC and recognises the collective effort of our entire college community. Sustainability is not just a standalone project for us, it is part of who we are and how we prepare our students for the future.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, said:

“Every year I am blown away by the standard of the Beacon Award entries. They are tribute to the scale of innovation and expertise in further education colleges across the UK. Congratulations to our winners. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to the communities you serve. You should be proud of the work you do and the impact you make on people’s lives.”

As the UK continues its journey towards net zero, New City College remains committed to playing a leading role in shaping a skilled, environmentally conscious workforce.

A total of nine colleges from across the UK were announced as winners of the various Beacon Award categories for 2025/26.