New City College art student wins coveted award for set design in Royal Opera House competition

A talented New City College student has been recognised on the national stage after winning a top award in the prestigious Royal Ballet and Opera House Design Challenge.

Jack Ogden, who studies Level 3 Art and Design at NCC Ardleigh Green campus, was named joint winner in the Set Design category of the competition, which attracts hundreds of creative students from colleges across the UK.

Jack impressed judges with his striking, lighting-enhanced model set design inspired by a dystopian fantasy of eco-brutalism and green architecture. His work was created in response to this year’s challenge based on Das Rheingold – the opening opera in Richard Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle.

The Royal Ballet and Opera Design Challenge is a nationally respected competition that gives students the opportunity to work on a live industry-style brief inspired by professional productions. Now in its 15th year, the initiative aims to discover and nurture emerging creative talent while opening doors into careers in theatre, design and the wider creative industries.

Students were invited to develop original concepts in set design, costume design, marketing or hair and make-up, inspired by one of three themes: A Myth for the Modern World, Elemental Dreamscape or Dystopian Fantasy.

Jack said he was thrilled to receive recognition for the months of work behind his project.

“It’s always nice to hear a round of applause or praise after working really hard on a project for so long. To be able to show people what you’re doing and what you’re achieving is really rewarding,” he said.

“My tutors, the facilities and resources at New City College have really helped me reach my potential. Being surrounded by like-minded people in a creative environment has been so beneficial.”

Jack also spoke about the dedication behind the scenes of his award-winning work.

“People don’t necessarily see the hours I’ve spent researching scientific models and architectural movements, or the many tests and experiments with different materials that went into the final design,” he added.

Ardleigh Green Campus Principal Janet Smith praised Jack’s success. She said:

“We are delighted that Jack was the winner of the Set Design award. This is a fantastic achievement and we are extremely proud of him.”

Jack won the award jointly with a student from Exeter College and one from East Sussex College.

Another Art and Design student at Ardleigh Green campus, Jude Tidmarsh, received a Highly Commended award in the Costume Design category for his Elemental Dreamscape interpretation of the fire demi-god Loki.

Sadly, Jude passed away in a tragic accident before the competition results were announced.

Paying tribute to him, Janet Smith said:

“Jude was a brilliant young artist and we could not be happier for him and his family that his work has been recognised in this way.”

Both Jack and Jude’s work, along with other winners, can be viewed in the public exhibition in the Linbury Foyer at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, from 11–30 June 2026.