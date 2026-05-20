22nd year of celebrating South London’s exceptional learners and teachers at the House of Lords

Students and teachers from across the Further Education sector had their achievements celebrated today at a special event in the House of Lords.

The annual South London Learner and Teacher Awards are presented on behalf of the Committee of South London Principals (COSLP). This is the 22nd year the event has been running, kindly hosted by Lord Tope.

40 student and teacher winners from colleges and adult education providers across south London were presented with awards. Each had demonstrated outstanding dedication, resilience and success in their learning or teaching. Guests included college principals, governors, and three local MPs – Daniel Francis (Bexleyheath and Crayford), Abena Asare-Oppong (Erith and Thamesmead) and Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood).

Helen Hayes MP, who is also Chair of the Education Select Committee, was the guest speaker. She congratulated the winners and spoke about the value of FE saying:

“Further Education is an incredible sector and the stories we have heard this afternoon reflect this. The students are inspirational and the teachers are making a transformative difference to people lives.

“I’ve had first-hand experience within my own family of how FE changes lives and enables people to fulfil their potential. My mum went back to college after having children and trained as an occupational therapist, benefiting both her personally and the NHS.

“Colleges truly are the lynchpin of the education system and are mission-critical to everything the government wants to achieve – from improving the NHS, for which you need a well-trained health and social care workforce, through to economic growth, safer streets and opportunities for all. I am therefore delighted to be part of today’s celebration and congratulate all the winners on their success.”

Group Principal and CEO of Elevare Civic Education Group (which includes London South East Colleges), Dr Sam Parrett CBE DL, welcomed guests to the event, celebrating the sector’s diversity and reflecting on the life-changing power that FE has for so many:

“It is a privilege to celebrate the diversity and impact of Further Education today, with the wide range of colleges and providers here reflecting the strength and breadth of our sector.

“FE undoubtedly transforms lives, helping people of all backgrounds gain confidence, skills and opportunities. Congratulations to all today’s winners, you are outstanding ambassadors for our sector, and we are incredibly proud of you.”

Sam then introduced MC and Compere for the afternoon, Peter Mayhew-Smith, who is Group Principal and CEO of South Thames Colleges Group. Peter introduced each winner, with citations read out by college principals and students – sharing some fantastic and moving achievements.

London South East Colleges had student and teacher winners from its Bromley and Bexley campuses, its apprenticeship provision and from its partner Bromley Football Club. Citations were read out by Deputy CEO and Executive Principal of LSEC, Asfa Sohail.

Student winner Dean Jeffrey, from LSEC’s Bromley campus is a Motor Vehicle student. He was celebrated for approaching every challenge with determination, including travelling over two hours each way to attend college. This commitment enabled him to progress from Level 1 onto Level 2 and he now achieving distinctions in all his units. His tutor Curtis Farrell was thanked for having so much belief in his students and helping them to reach their full potential.

Dean said:

“I’ve loved it today, it has been amazing to be recognised in this way. I really enjoy the hands-on approach at LSEC and feel I am really being prepared for a job. The tutors are brilliant and make me feel safe to make mistakes. I am now hoping to secure an apprenticeship in the motor vehicle industry.”

Dean’s tutor Curtis added:

“It is so important to make our students feel special and to celebrate their hard work. They need to believe in themselves and helping them to do this is the best part of my job.”

LSEC’s Bexley Campus was represented by two award winners – sisters River and Skye Clarke. The exceptional students have shown amazing resilience and commitment to their studies, demonstrating a strong work ethic which has secured them both Level 3 apprenticeships for next year. Their achievements were recognised alongside their dedicated tutor, Runa Begum who goes above and beyond to support her students’ individual needs and ambitions.

The apprenticeship winner was student Remy Brade, a demolition learner with a clear determination to succeed in the construction industry. He achieved a distinction in his End Point Assessment, demonstrating his excellent knowledge and skills. Remy’s teacher Gus Henry was also praised for the high expectations he has of his students and support he provides.

Remy said:

“It’s so nice to get this award and to recognise the hard work of us students and our teachers. My tutor Gus has been amazing at helping me through and my goal now is to be successful in the demolition industry.”

His tutor Gus added:

“It’s fantastic to celebrate the achievements of our students – and also students and teachers at other colleges across south London. Remy deserves to be recognised, he’s done so well and definitely has kept me on my toes with his curiosity and excellent questions!”

LSEC’s Bromley Football Club winner, Sempastian Amatai, was recognised for both his footballing talent and commitment to his studies. He was called up for the Albania U17 national team this season yet continued to achieve well academically. Sempastian’s coach, Scott Jarvis was praised for his own commitment and strong work ethic – which is having such a positive impact on his students.

Congratulating the winners and thanking guests, Dr Lindsay Pamphilon CEO and Principal of Orbital South Colleges, closed the event saying:

“It’s been an honour to be here today and celebrate the exceptional achievements of students and tutors. Orbital South Colleges has the honour of hosting this special event next year, which we are delighted about and very much look forward to!”

Full list of LSEC winners:

Vocational student winner (Bromley) – Dean Jeffery and tutor Curtis Farrell.

and tutor Vocational student winners (Bexley) – River and Skye Clarke and tutor Runa Begum

and tutor Apprenticeships student winner – Remy Brade and tutor Gus Henry

and tutor Bromley Football Club student winner – Sempastian Amatai and Coach Scott Jarvis

Committee of South London Principals comprises the following colleges: