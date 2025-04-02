New City College basketball team crowned National Champions and sixth best in Europe

The NCC London Lions have made history by winning the College Basketball League (CBL) National Championships while also pulling off an impressive sixth-place in the European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Super-Finals—all in the same week!

The players put on a commanding performance after travelling to compete in the CBL finals in Manchester, storming to victory against The Sheffield College in a thrilling match which ended 68-54 to the New City College team. Earning the national title marked a huge achievement for the players because it came as they rounded off an unbeaten season, winning all 17 games, including the play-offs, and showcasing their dominance on the court.

Head Coach and Director of Basketball, Andre Lockhart, who was awarded Coach of the Year at the championships, said he couldn’t be prouder of the players:

“This is a huge achievement for New City College. We came away as undefeated champions. To win with such dominance is incredible! The team have worked so hard to accomplish this and really deserve this success. It’s been a dream of theirs and they made it a reality.”

Tyresse Poku-Mensah, studying Electrical Installations at Hackney Campus, was named Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the second consecutive year. He scored 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Devontae Da Costa, also on Hackney’s Electrical Installation course, played a crucial role and won regular season MVP, while Reuben Haynes and Ocean Brobbey, both studying the Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training at Hackney Campus, provided strong support.

The College Basketball League, run by Basketball England, provides a platform for 16-19-year-olds in education-based basketball programmes, fostering talent through high-quality coaching, competition and support.

New City College’s success highlights the strength of its Basketball Academy and its partnership with the London Lions, which provides opportunities for young athletes to develop both on and off the court at the same time as completing vocational qualifications.

It was a busy week for the team. Just days before the national championship win, the squad had competed in the EYBL Super-Finals in Latvia, playing against some of the best youth teams in Europe.

Displaying incredible skill and determination, the NCC Lions finished with a 2-2 record, placing sixth overall in Europe in the U-20 Division. Individual accolades went to Devontae Da Costa – named the EYBL All-Star 5 player – while Reuben Haynes was awarded the Team MVP for his outstanding performances.

The players’ efforts have now earned them qualification for another elite tournament in Amsterdam later this year.