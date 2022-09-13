New College Lanarkshire set to win big again on global platform

New College Lanarkshire is shining on the World stage after securing another impressive haul at a prestigious skills event.

Designed by industry experts, WorldSkills UK aims to help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills and boosting their confidence. Hundreds of students and apprentices from across the UK take part every year.

New College was again named Best Institution in the UK at WorldSkills 2021, a title also earned in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

As part of an impressive medal haul for the college, the gold, silver and bronze awards in the Digital Construction category were all won by Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology (CAADT) students at NCL.

Gold award winner Paul Hudson said: “I entered because I wanted to push myself and get out of my comfort zone. I knew it would be a great opportunity to progress my knowledge and ability as well as open up my career prospects. Winning a medal meant that all the practice and hard work paid off for me.”

Taylor Williamson, who took home silver, said: “The course at NCL sounded right up my street, as it was both creative yet technical. I entered WorldSkills UK to give me motivation and a target to aim for to continue practising on my Revit skills outside of work. It was also a fantastic opportunity to gain traction in my sector.

“It felt great to make it onto the podium, to have something for the effort I put in.”

Pawel Kudosz, who won bronze, said studying digital construction was “the best decision I could ever make.”

He added: “This course prepares you for future employment and if you give 100% every day, you won’t have any problems finding an Architectural Technology position.

“Winning a medal is proof that the hard work was worth it. It will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Medal winners or not, graduates of the HND Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology (CAADT) course at NCL can look forward to building a bright future. This year, every student who was seeking work after passing the course has successfully gained employment.

New College graduates have landed jobs with BakerHicks, Keppie, jmarchitects, GD Lodge Architects, ACT Construction (Europe) Ltd, Wardell Armstrong and Atelier Ten. Some had already secured their job and begun working part-time while finishing the second year of their course, while two additional graduating students gained a place at Napier University to continue their studies.

