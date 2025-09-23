New EEF Guidance Launched To Support Great Teaching In 16-19 Settings

EEF also announces founding members of their Evidence Partnership for 16-19, who will support evidence-informed practice across the country

New guidance from the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) will support the 16–19 sector deliver high-quality continuous professional development (PD) for teachers – driving stronger teaching practice and better outcomes for learners.

It is the charity’s first guidance designed specifically for FE and sixth form colleges, school-based sixth forms and other 16-19 providers. Drawing on evidence from hundreds of research studies, the free guide offers three clear recommendations and practical tools tailored to the sector’s unique context.

High-quality PD plays a vital role in great teaching by strengthening teachers’ knowledge and skills, improving practice, and boosting learner outcomes – particularly for those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

This new guide follows on from one of EEF’s most widely used resources, the Effective Professional Development guidance report for schools. Recognising both the appetite for PD across the 16–19 sector and the distinct context of FE settings, the EEF’s new guide aims to bridge evidence and practice specific to 16-19 settings.

The content is informed by a review of evidence and practice from across the PD landscape for 16–19 education. Engaging with hundreds of PD leads, teachers, and providers through surveys and interviews, the practice review highlights both the sector’s enthusiasm for PD and areas for improvement, including the need for clearer learning outcomes and more follow-up after training sessions.

A key feature of the new guidance is the KEEP framework, a behaviour change model designed to maximise the impact of CPD and support sustained improvements in teaching practice. The framework highlights four essential elements of impactful PD:

Knowledge – delivering information in ways that build understanding, such as sharing material in manageable increments to avoid overload.

– delivering information in ways that build understanding, such as sharing material in manageable increments to avoid overload. Engagement – motivating practitioners to act on new learning, for example by setting meaningful goals and recognising positive changes in practice.

– motivating practitioners to act on new learning, for example by setting meaningful goals and recognising positive changes in practice. Execution – providing opportunities to implement new approaches in supportive contexts, such as roleplay, before applying them in the classroom.

– providing opportunities to implement new approaches in supportive contexts, such as roleplay, before applying them in the classroom. Practice – embedding delivery through purposeful repetition, such as email prompts or follow-up check-ins.

The EEF is now encouraging 16–19 settings nationwide to make use of the guidance when planning PD, helping them to invest their time and resources in approaches most likely to benefit teachers and students.

Emily Yeomans, co-CEO of EEF, said: “The 16–19 phase is a pivotal stage for young people – particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds – helping to equip them with the skills they need to succeed in life. “We know that this sector is full of highly motivated teachers determined to see their students thrive, but they need the right tools to make this happen. High-quality, evidence-informed PD, implemented well, is one of the most powerful levers we have. “We are delighted to launch this new guidance today. It provides a practical recommendations for how the sector can make the most of PD, and demonstrates our commitment to supporting 16-19 teachers and leaders. We look forward to building on this work in the months ahead.”

Alongside the launch, the EEF also announced the first six colleges joining its new Evidence Partnership for the 16–19 sector.

Working with the EEF, the partnership will support colleges to access, understand and apply research evidence across their teaching and learning. The six founding member colleges will collaborate to identify shared priorities for the sector and champion the effective use of evidence across 16-19 settings, with a specific focus on improving outcomes for disadvantaged learners.

The six colleges are:

The new guidance and other relevant resources can be found on the EEF 16-19 hub.