New Mediterranean-style student residence at Les Roches Marbella

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Les Roches Marbella has officially unveiled a brand new Mediterranean-style student residence.

The new Bahia student accommodation is located in the direct vicinity of the campus and offers students individual and double rooms, as well as junior and superior suites with en-suite bathrooms and technological amenities. Also available are 34 apartments with fully-fitted kitchens, air-conditioning and smart TVs. Four restaurants are open to students on-site.

Benefiting from a modern campus with hi-tech teaching, students at the Bahia residence will also have a transfer service, 24-hour security, cleaning service and electric car chargers. The end of the year will see the opening of a fully operational restaurant to the public, the finalisation of co-working areas, individual meeting rooms and common study areas, as well as completion of a fully equipped gym and spa with sauna, heated pool and treatment venues.

With a student population increasing by over 65% in the last decade, Les Roches is growing its residential capacity by 20% through the campus extension. The school now accommodates over 1,800 students from 100 different nationalities.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches said: “We are deeply grateful for the welcome that Les Roches Marbella is receiving in all areas: educational, tourism and institutional. For us, this expansion is a qualitative leap that will allow us to respond to the high demand for professional talent, and position us even more in the luxury tourism sector on an international scale. Les Roches Marbella offers its students a truly dynamic and enriching life experience in an exceptional setting. This is the ideal place to embark on hospitality undergraduate, graduate or professional development programs.”

At Les Roches Marbella, the Sierra Blanca Mountains are the backdrop to 27km of sandy Mediterranean beaches, villas, hotels and golf courses. West of Marbella town, the Golden Mile of prestigious coastal estates leads to Puerto Banús marina, filled with luxury yachts, and supported by upmarket boutiques and restaurants. The campus itself is described as “an open-air classroom”, surrounded by luxury establishments and is bathed in Mediterranean sunshine all year round.

