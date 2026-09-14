New partnership to provide free essentials for students

Students at Gower College Swansea will be able to access a range of free essential items, thanks to a new partnership between the College and local charity Faith in Families.

Learners can now visit Y Siop at the Tycoch Campus and have access to toiletries, brand new clothing, bags and other useful items supplied by the charity’s Cwtch Mawr Multibank project.



The goods, supplied through Amazon and other business partners, include new and unused essential items that can be redistributed directly to learners who need them.



Y Siop will be staffed by students from the College’s Independent Living Skills (ILS) department. This opportunity will provide them with valuable hands-on experience, helping them develop skills in customer service, communication, organisation, teamwork and stock management – all of which supports their future progression.

Cwtch Mawr is Wales’ first and only multibank, collecting brand new surplus goods from businesses and distributing them quickly and responsibly through a network of more than 160 trusted partner organisations. This includes everyday essential items such as clothing, bedding, toiletries, baby products and household goods.



The items are sorted and prepared at Cwtch Mawr before being redistributed through trusted partner organisations, helping essential goods reach children, families and individuals who need them most and keeping good-quality products in active use within local communities.

“We are delighted to work with Faith in Families to bring this valuable support to our learners, which we’re initially trialling at Tycoch, with a view of replicating the offer at our other campuses for the benefit of all our learners.” says Principal Paul Kift. “We know that the cost of everyday essentials can place additional pressure on young people and their families, so it’s important that learners can access practical support when they need it.

“The items are all brand new and Y Siop will be welcoming and discreet. We want our learners to know that there is no stigma attached to accessing this support – it is here for anyone who may benefit from it.”

“The involvement of our ILS learners makes the partnership even more meaningful,” adds James Donaldson, Vice Principal: Learner Experience and Inclusion. “As well as supporting the wider College community, they will gain valuable experience and develop transferable skills that can help them progress towards greater independence, further learning and employment.”

“Cwtch Mawr is built on a simple belief: every item should find a home and every donation should make a difference,” says Jonathan Waite, Multibank Manager at Faith in Families. “By working with trusted partners such as Gower College Swansea, we can turn surplus goods into meaningful support for young people across our communities.

“We are really pleased to begin this partnership at Tycoch and to see ILS learners playing such an important role in its delivery. It will provide them with a valuable opportunity to build confidence and practical skills while making a positive difference to their fellow learners.”

The partnership supports the College’s continued commitment to learner wellbeing, inclusion and removing barriers that may affect learners’ education and College experience.

Further details about the shop and how learners can access the items will be shared through the College’s Student Life team.