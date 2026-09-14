From Falmouth to Folkestone: Making Skills Count

My experience of working with employers and training providers across the South of England has given me a broad view of the workforce challenges facing the region. Between large construction projects, high levels of young people not in education, employment or training, and changes to local government, skills are becoming increasingly important to support workforce competence and regional growth.

One of the biggest workforce issues facing many employers is access to skilled people. Employers need skilled people, yet many still struggle to get a clear picture of the skills within their existing workforce.

The latest Employer Skills Survey found that more than a quarter of UK vacancies were affected by skills shortages. The South East had the highest proportion of employers reporting skills-shortage vacancies, at 8%, while the South West had the highest proportion of vacancies affected by skills shortages, at 40%. In construction, 45% of vacancies were classed as skills-shortage vacancies.

Recruitment and training are clearly part of the answer. However, employers should also ask whether existing skills are being fully recognised. Some of that capability may already exist within the organisation but remain difficult to identify from current workforce records. There may be people ready for the role, or who require additional training to meet the workforce competence requirements.

The skills may already exist

Learning increasingly continues throughout people’s careers. Some skills are gained through qualifications, while others develop through short training, practical experience and the work people do daily.

When someone changes employer, project or sector, those transferable skills do not disappear. The evidence can, however, become fragmented across certificates, spreadsheets, inboxes and different systems.

This can make it difficult for employers to understand what someone can do and where further development may be needed. It can also lead to workers repeatedly providing the same information as they move between opportunities.

Turning evidence into opportunity

Skills England estimates that 30 priority construction occupations could require around one million additional and replacement workers between 2025 and 2035. Many of those occupations are also needed in engineering and other priority sectors.

New entrants will be essential, but it is also critical to help experienced people move between roles and related industries through upskilling.

The TUC has highlighted examples of workers moving from oil and gas into transmission, nuclear and clean energy roles. It argues that worker capability is not always the main barrier. The challenge can also be making sure existing skills are understood and recognised by new employers.

A portable skills passport could support this, but it must offer more than a digital place to store certificates. Its value lies in helping employers make better decisions and individuals carry their achievements forward.

That means identifying someone who is ready to progress, recognising relevant experience before recruiting externally or spotting where development could open a new opportunity.

Technology alone will not solve the skills shortage. Employers must recognise prior learning, providers must create clear career and progression routes, and individuals must retain appropriate control over their own records.

From Falmouth to Folkestone, every region has different skills needs. But wherever employers are based, having a clear picture of the skills people already have can help them make better workforce decisions.

By Tyron Wain, Business Development, NOCN Group