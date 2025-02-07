New Report Highlights the Sustainability Benefits of Digital Exams 

Eintech has published its latest report, “Can Examinations Ever Be Green: Sustainability in Professional Assessment,” shedding light on the environmental advantages of transitioning from traditional paper exams to digital formats. This report provides crucial insights into how digital exams can significantly reduce the environmental footprint of educational assessments while offering numerous additional benefits. Download the full report here.

Key Findings:

Environmental Impact:

Traditional paper exams consume vast resources and have a higher environmental impact compared to digital alternatives. A University of Oklahoma study found that paper production accounts for 74% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 75% of CO2 emissions in the lifecycle of exam materials.

Rogo’s analysis reveals that transitioning to digital exams can reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 9% per exam. Further improvements, such as increased use of ICT equipment and extending the lifecycle of devices, can decrease emissions by up to 51%.

Sustainability and Accessibility:

Digital exams eliminate the need for physical exam centres, reducing travel-related emissions. Candidates can take exams remotely, lowering their carbon footprint.

Digital formats allow for real-time invigilation and use of assistive technologies, making exams more accessible and inclusive for all students, including those with disabilities.

Efficiency and Cost Savings:

Digital exams streamline administrative processes, reducing the need for physical resources such as paper, printing, and storage. This shift not only cuts costs but also supports institutions’ sustainability goals.

Automated exam software, like Rogo, enables quick compilation and randomisation of questions, enhancing security and efficiency.

As educational institutions and examination boards face increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, the findings from Rogo’s report advocate for a shift towards digital exams. This move aligns with global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions and promotes a more environmentally conscious approach to education.

Ben Brady, Head of Marketing at Eintech, commented:

“This report underscores the importance of adopting digital exams as a sustainable alternative to traditional ‘pen and paper’ methods. Digital exams not only offer significant environmental benefits but can also improve accessibility, inclusivity, and efficiency. At Rogo, we are committed to supporting institutions in making this crucial transition.”