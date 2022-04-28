New State-of-the-Art Engineering Equipment at Newtown College

Newtown College’s engineering department has recently taken delivery of quality metalworking engineering equipment to boost provisions at the College. The new state of the art machinery includes three new lathes and three new milling machines.

The College currently offers full-time and Apprenticeship routes to study Mechanical Engineering and Welding at Levels 2 and 3 and an HNC in Engineering. The engineering department already houses several lathes and milling machines but recognises the opportunities that the additional advanced machines will provide.

Head of Engineering Carl James said: “We have invested in precision machining equipment to ensure we have the latest equipment for students to work with. These new milling machines and lathes add to our existing range of equipment allowing more students to work at one time in our workshops. The new equipment will help us with the training capacity to meet the employment needs of the area and strengthen our partnerships with local businesses.”

Keith Gallier, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at Newtown College said: “The equipment includes Mach VS 1 milling machines and Mach L-1340 Lathes. Our engineering workshops give students a realistic, practical experience and the ability to train using a broader range of specifications. Students are enthusiastic to learn about the range of products that are produced in this way from automotive and aerospace parts to many other components. The addition of the new machines will provide an industrial feel, where students will be preparing and using the lathes for turning operations and preparing and using the milling machines to precise specifications for shaping and cutting. The machines are more accurate than the previous equipment and now more students can work on projects at any one time.”

